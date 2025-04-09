Minister Parks Tau on Spaza Shop Support Fund

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Mr Parks Tau says by launching the R500 million Spaza Shop Support Fund, government is investing directly in the country’s grassroots economy. Tau was addressing stakeholders at the official launch of the fund in Soweto, Gauteng today.

According to Tau, with this fund, government is taking a concrete step to formalise and empower the informal sector. He said supporting spaza shops, would be enabling entrepreneurs, often women and young people, to participate fully in the economic process.

“These small businesses generate employment, drive local commerce, and channel much-needed income into communities that have long been underserved. Studies show that small businesses account for a significant portion of job creation in South Africa. By providing spaza shop owners with financial support, infrastructure upgrades, and essential business training, we are setting the stage for sustainable job creation,” said Tau.

He added that the fund was a catalyst for economic dynamism, injecting energy and resources where they are most needed.

“It is an investment in our people, our neighbourhoods, and ultimately, the entire South African economy,” emphasised Tau.

“We are committed to ensuring that every spaza shop that benefits from this fund also gains access to the necessary health and safety training and resources. This holistic approach will help create workplaces that are not only economically vibrant but also secure and sustainable for the future. Our vision is clear, we want a South Africa where economic opportunities are available to all, where the informal becomes formal, and where the entrepreneurial spirit of our townships becomes a driving force for national transformation,” said Tau.

Tau further said the R500-million Spaza Shop Support Fund marked a turning point for South Africa’s economy and local communities. He said the initiative embodied government’s vision for a transformed South Africa – one where the potential of every individual, every spaza shop, and every small business was unlocked.

Spaza shop owners who are interested in applying for the fund can visit the website: https://www.spazashopfund.co.za/ or call 011 305 8080 for more information.

