A Shared Calling: A preview of the Ignatian Gala

On the evening of April 10, several hundred people will enter McCarthey Athletic Center … and they will not look like they’re headed to a Gonzaga basketball game. They will have shed their blue and red sweatshirts for suits and cocktail dresses, because the event taking place is the Ignatian Gala.

The University began the Ignatian Gala in 2008 as a way to celebrate the generosity that has shaped Gonzaga for generations. The event, organized by University Advancement, took place annually through 2017, then once again in 2019 marking the close of the most recent fundraising campaign. Post-COVID, the 2022 event celebrated the centennial of the School of Business Administration.

The Ignatian Spirit Award, one of the University’s highest honors, is a significant part of each gala, honoring individuals and families whose generosity, leadership and commitment reflect the values of Jesuit education. Recipients have made an impact through their philanthropy, advocacy and service.

“The Ignatian Gala is one of those nights that reminds us why Gonzaga is so special: It’s about community, gratitude and the incredible impact of generosity,” says Joe Poss, vice president of University Advancement. “The Ignatian Spirit Award shines a light on those who live out cura personalis, Magis, and leadership, inspiring all of us to do the same. These two uniquely Gonzaga traditions are about honoring the past and celebrating what’s possible when we come together in support of the mission."

This year, the gala and the award honor Julie and Thayne McCulloh for their combined six decades of leadership, but in the way the McCullohs would expect: A celebration recognizing that Gonzaga’s accomplishments are the result of a shared calling to the Mission by the Boards of Trustees and Regents, faculty and staff, amazing student leaders and community partners.

“This year’s Ignatian Gala is so much more than a tradition, it’s a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Thayne and Julie,” says Poss. “My hope is that this evening shows them how much they mean to the Gonzaga family while also sparking even more generosity, connection and commitment to carrying their legacy forward as catalysts for change in this world.”

This year’s Gala expenses are covered entirely by community sponsors and ticket sales.

Stay tuned for photos and videos in the weeks ahead!