MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Convenience Store Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a burglary of a convenience store in Northwest.
On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the suspect pried open the back door of a convenience store in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took multiple items from the store. When officers arrived, they located the suspect inside the store, still in possession of the items he stole.
58-year-old-Earnest Luck of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree.
CCN: 25050789
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.