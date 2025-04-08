MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Convenience Store Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a burglary of a convenience store in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at approximately 1:15 a.m., the suspect pried open the back door of a convenience store in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took multiple items from the store. When officers arrived, they located the suspect inside the store, still in possession of the items he stole.

58-year-old-Earnest Luck of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree.

CCN: 25050789

###