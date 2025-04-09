FIFA+ Selects Transmit to Enhance Video Advertising on FIFA+ and FAST Channels Worldwide

We’re thrilled to support FIFA+ in elevating how brands connect with football audiences worldwide.” — Seth Hittman, CEO of Transmit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transmit , the world's leading streaming sports monetization platform, today announced that it will collaborate with FIFA+ to power enhanced advertising experiences on FIFA+ and across FIFA’s FAST channels globally. This collaboration brings Transmit’s in-stream ad formats and real-time monetization capabilities to one of the world’s most prominent sports platforms, helping advertisers reach engaged football fans in more interactive, seamless ways.By collaborating with Transmit, FIFA+ will enable brands to deliver relevant and non-disruptive ad placements that integrate smoothly with live and on-demand content. Transmit’s advanced ad formats empower advertisers to tailor messages to key moments in the stream—captivating fans without interrupting the on-pitch action.“We’re thrilled to support FIFA+ in elevating how brands connect with football audiences worldwide,” said Seth Hittman, CEO of Transmit . “Our real-time in-stream ad solutions transform breaks into prime engagement opportunities, helping rights holders and advertisers capture the passion of live sports while maintaining a premium fan experience.”FIFA+’s alliance with Transmit is part of a broader expansion of its global advertising strategy, designed to offer advertisers flexible and impactful ways to reach viewers, whether they are tuning in via traditional broadcast, streaming devices, or mobile platforms.About TransmitTransmit ( www.transmit.live ) is a next-generation ad technology company specializing in advanced server-side ad insertion (SSAI) and enhanced in-stream formats for live sports, FAST, and premium CTV content. Trusted by leading media partners worldwide, Transmit’s solutions enable publishers and brands to monetize more effectively, deliver higher-impact campaigns, and keep viewers engaged with less intrusive, real-time ad experiences. By combining robust data-driven insights with scalable technology, Transmit transforms live video streams into powerful revenue generators for rights holders and advertisers alike.About FIFA+FIFA+ is a global digital platform offering free access to live matches, highlights, exclusive documentaries, and archived football content. Launched in 2022, FIFA+ continues to expand, giving football fans worldwide unprecedented access to the sport including iconic football moments with full match replays from past editions of FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

