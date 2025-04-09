Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,630 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,708 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Continued Care, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Butler Miami University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Carroll Bowerston Hills Healthcare LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Franklin City of Columbus
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Columbus Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Greene Village of Yellow Springs
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Hamilton Village of Woodlawn
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Hardin Hardin County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Jefferson Saline Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain City of Amherst
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Lucas Lucas County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Medina Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Parkway Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding County Carnegie Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Coal Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Portage Aurora City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Putnam Pandora-Gilboa Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Richland Prime Home Care Midway, Inc. dba Help at Home
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Stark Minerva Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Louisville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Van Wert City of Van Wert
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Washington City of Marietta
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more