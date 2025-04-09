Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 10, 2025
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Continued Care, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Butler
|Miami University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Carroll
|Bowerston Hills Healthcare LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Franklin
|City of Columbus
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Columbus Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Greene
|Village of Yellow Springs
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Hamilton
|Village of Woodlawn
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Hardin
|Hardin County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Jefferson
|Saline Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|City of Amherst
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Lucas
|Lucas County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Medina
|Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Parkway Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Carnegie Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Coal Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Aurora City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Pandora-Gilboa Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Prime Home Care Midway, Inc. dba Help at Home
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Stark
|Minerva Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Louisville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|City of Van Wert
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Washington
|City of Marietta
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
