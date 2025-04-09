Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Continued Care, Inc.

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Butler Miami University

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Carroll Bowerston Hills Healthcare LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Franklin City of Columbus

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Columbus Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Greene Village of Yellow Springs

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Hamilton Village of Woodlawn

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Hardin Hardin County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Jefferson Saline Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain City of Amherst

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Lucas Lucas County

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Medina Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Parkway Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding County Carnegie Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Coal Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Portage Aurora City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Putnam Pandora-Gilboa Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Richland Prime Home Care Midway, Inc. dba Help at Home

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Stark Minerva Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Louisville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Van Wert City of Van Wert

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Washington City of Marietta

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination