Funding boost for grassroots clubs across SA

Release date: 09/04/25

Hundreds of South Australian sport and active recreation clubs are set to receive funding to help them grow through the Active Club Program (ACP) – and more support for clubs in drought affected areas will be made available, in an additional grant round.

The current round will see more than $1.3 million distributed to 565 recipients, helping clubs to further develop the programs and services they provide within the community.

Nearly half of all grant recipients in this round are clubs based in regional or greater metropolitan areas, highlighting the grassroots benefits of the program across SA.

The next round – the Drought Relief Round announced as part of the Malinauskas Government’s additional comprehensive drought support package – includes $2 million in assistance for regional clubs impacted by drought to provide accessible and affordable ways for their community to stay active.

The State Government is continuing to back girls and women in sport and funding can be used to break down barriers to female participation – covering period products, menstrual health training and resources, and inclusive uniform options.

Other eligible project costs include investing in sporting equipment, professional development for coaches and staff, medical training and club promotion.

Through the current round of the ACP, clubs with 100 or more members will receive $3,000, while those with 20-99 members will receive $1,500.

The full list of ACP grant recipients is available here. SA Dragons Abreast – a local club for breast cancer survivors and supporters – is one of the successful applicants.

Regional sport and active recreation clubs can apply for the new Drought Relief Round when the initiative opens later this month.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

On the eve of Gather Round, we want to recognise the incredible work of grassroots clubs and get behind the staff and volunteers who keep them going.

This program is one of the ways we are investing in clubs across the state so they can deliver initiatives that make a real impact within their communities.

Having access to better uniforms and equipment, providing further education and delivering an inclusive space for girls and women will help clubs meet local needs.

Expanding this support to drought affected areas is another vital measure to help the many South Australians doing it tough to stay active.

Attributable to SA Dragons Abreast President and grant recipient Helen Macleod

This grant will help our club to offset costs for club PFDs (life jackets) required as mandatory while paddling at West Lakes. It will also contribute to upgrading other safety equipment we need including night lighting on boats, radios and a printer for preparing race sheets.

We’re an inclusive club that’s always actively recruiting so this additional financial support ensures that we can continue to welcome new members, including breast cancer survivors and supporters.