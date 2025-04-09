CTO to Showcase the Caribbean at WTM Latin America 2025

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary General & CEO of the CTO (left) with Elsa Petersen, Founder & CEO at EM Marketing & Communication

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is set to make a strong impact at WTM Latin America 2025, taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 14-16, 2025. For the first time, CTO will host a dedicated Caribbean Pavilion, creating a unified regional presence to showcase the Caribbean’s diverse tourism offerings. Located at Booth M90, the pavilion will feature representatives from Antigua & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Dominica, Guyana, Saint-Martin, and Turks & Caicos, providing a dynamic platform to engage with key stakeholders in the Latin American market.As Latin America continues to emerge as an important source market for the Caribbean, CTO’s participation at WTM Latin America underscores the region’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, driving visitor arrivals, and showcasing the wide range of tourism experiences available across its member destinations. The Caribbean Pavilion will serve as a hub for pre-arranged trade meetings and multilingual services to enhance engagement. Through strategic networking and promotional activities, each participating destination will have the opportunity to connect with tour operators, travel agents, and media representatives, strengthening their presence in this growing market.“CTO is excited to participate in WTM Latin America to engage with our partners in this growing market,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary General & CEO of CTO. “With increasing air connectivity and growing interest in the Caribbean from Latin American travelers, this event provides an invaluable platform for our member countries to showcase their distinct attractions, investment opportunities, and tourism developments.”EM Marketing & Communication played a key role in facilitating this strategic partnership, leveraging its expertise in destination marketing and industry networking to strengthen CTO’s engagement in the Latin American market. Through its efforts, the Caribbean Pavilion will serve as a dynamic space for fostering new business relationships and expanding the region’s tourism reach.“We are thrilled to support the CTO at WTM Latin America. This pavilion not only highlights the unique offerings of the Caribbean but also represents our commitment to fostering meaningful partnerships that drive sustainable growth in tourism. As Latin America emerges as a vital market for Caribbean travel, we recognize the immense potential for collaboration and engagement that will benefit both regions,” remarked Elsa Petersen, Founder & CEO at EM Marketing & Communication.CTO’s presence at the event will also reinforce its mission of sustainable tourism development, highlighting regional initiatives that promote responsible travel, environmental stewardship, and cultural preservation. Additionally, participating destinations will engage in B2B discussions to explore new opportunities in travel trade partnerships, airline collaborations, and market expansion strategies.WTM Latin America is one of the region’s premier travel trade shows, attracting thousands of industry professionals from across Latin America and beyond. As part of its participation, CTO will also facilitate media engagements, reinforcing the Caribbean’s position as a top-tier destination for Latin American travelers seeking sun, sea, culture and adventure.

