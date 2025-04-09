Martinique to Showcase Cruise Potential at Seatrade Cruise Global and Cruise360 This Month

Bruno Brival, CEO, Martinique Tourism Authority

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martinique Tourism Authority will make waves at two of the cruise industry’s most important events this month – Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami Beach from April 7–10 at Booth 1638, and Cruise360 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center on Thursday, April 24, where the destination will host a travel agent presentation at 8 a.m. alongside American Airlines and exhibit at Booth 813 at the trade show.Under the theme “Sail Away to Martinique’s Hidden Treasures”, the delegation will highlight the island’s expansive cruise offerings – from unforgettable shore excursions and immersive cultural encounters to top-tier port infrastructure and the unmistakable charm of authentic Caribbean life.The Seatrade delegation is led by Bruno Brival, CEO of the Martinique Tourism Authority, and includes Chantal Vétro, Head of the Cruise Department; Géraldine Rome, Head of Cruise Development; Monique Macaire-Sprott, U.S. Manager for Marketing, Administration, Cruise & Water Sports; and Roger Blum, Martinique’s cruise consultant, who coordinated the delegation’s appointments and has been instrumental in the ongoing success of this annual engagement with cruise executives.“Martinique is proud to showcase the richness of our cruise product at Seatrade and Cruise360 – from our world-class port infrastructure to the unforgettable experiences awaiting visitors beyond the pier,” said Brival. “Our strategic location, cultural depth, and warm Creole hospitality position Martinique as a must-visit destination for cruise lines seeking both operational excellence and authentic Caribbean charm.”The Martinique Tourism Authority team will be joined by key representatives from Le Grand Port de la Martinique – including new port president Bruno Mencé – CODERUM (Martinique’s rum producers association), and several major partners, including:Ship Agents: Antilles Shipping/Marship, NaviMarIncoming Agencies/Destination Management Companies: Beyond the Beach, Cœur des Îles, Roger Albert Voyages, Tropical ToursShip Handler/Stevedore: Chautram“Martinique is a premier port of call and a rising star in the cruise tourism sector,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas at the Martinique Tourism Authority, who will attend Cruise360 with Macaire-Sprott and Blum. “With state-of-the-art mega-ship terminals in Fort-de-France and a variety of smaller, scenic anchorages, Martinique offers the scale cruise lines need and the authenticity today’s travelers crave – making it an ideal homeport or stopover.” She encouraged Cruise360 attendees to secure their spot early for the seminar, highlighting that special surprises await participants.Martinique now features eight distinct cruise ports, including two major terminals in Fort-de-France:Pointe Simon TerminalLes Tourelles TerminalBoth are equipped to handle the world’s largest cruise ships.Additionally, six smaller anchorages spread across northern and southern towns welcome luxury and expedition vessels seeking more intimate, off-the-beaten-path adventures:Saint-Pierre (North)Trois-Îlets (South): Anse Mitan & Pointe du BoutAnses d’Arlet (South): Grand Anse & Petit AnseLe Marin (South)Top shore excursions include catamaran sailings, 4x4 rainforest safaris, rum distillery tours, and Creole culinary experiences. Visitors can also enjoy walking tours of historic towns, lush gardens, vibrant festivals, and local sporting events.Martinique’s enhanced airlift capacity – supported by an upgraded international airport accommodating wide-body aircraft and dedicated cruise charters – strengthens its position as a compelling homeport destination in the Eastern Caribbean.With growing calls from leading luxury and ultra-luxury cruise lines, Martinique is fast becoming one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic and versatile cruise destinations.To learn more about Martinique’s cruise offerings, visit martiniquecruise.com or meet the team at Booth 1638 in Miami and Booth 813 in Fort Lauderdale.

