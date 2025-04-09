Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky to Reopen Following Temporary Weather-Related Closures

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Disaster Recovery Centers across Kentucky will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday following temporary closures due to severe weather and flooding over the past several days.

“We understand how important these recovery centers are to Kentuckians impacted by the February Severe Storms,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Jeremy Slinker. “Our priority remains the safety of everyone involved in the recovery process.”

Now that weather conditions have improved, all centers are ready to reopen and resume normal operations. Survivors can visit any center to speak with FEMA specialists in person, ask questions, check application status, and receive help with uploading documents. Find a DRC near you: DRC Locator

Survivors do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance. Help remains available in multiple languages through:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Phone at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). Lines are open daily. FEMA remains committed to working side by side with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, local leaders, and community organizations to ensure everyone impacted by this disaster receives the help they need.

For the most up-to-date information on recovery efforts, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4860