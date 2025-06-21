Disaster Recovery Center in Franklin County to Close June 20

The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Franklin County will permanently close this Friday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

The center is located at:

First Baptist Church of Gray Summit

2705 Highway 100

Gray Summit, MO 63039

Open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Help is still available online and by phone. The fastest way to stay in touch with FEMA is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also call 800-621-3362 or download the FEMA app.

The FEMA application deadline for the March 14-15 severe storms is July 22, 2025. Apply online or by phone.

Homeowners and renters affected by the March 14-15 disaster in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster, and Wright counties may be eligible for FEMA assistance that includes rental assistance, lodging expenses reimbursement, home repair and other needs.