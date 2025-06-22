Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Wayne County

A Disaster Recovery Center with FEMA Individual Assistance staff is opening in Wayne County to help people affected by the March 14-15 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and wildfires.

The Disaster Recovery Center opens Monday, June 23.

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION Wayne County

Tabernacle Baptist Church

402 E Daniels St.

Piedmont, MO 63957 June 23: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

June 24-28: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.

You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.