President Donald J. Trump Increases Federal Cost Share for West Virginia

WASHINGTON -- Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, David Richardson, announced that President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the state of West Virginia to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe storm, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 15-18, 2025.

The President authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75% to 90% for applicable categories of public assistance. The major disaster declaration approved on February 26, 2025, made federal funding available for public assistance, hazard mitigation and other needs assistance for total eligible costs.