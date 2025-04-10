Tee up CX Success! TouchPoint One's A-GAME Links Transforms Contact Center Performance as Golf Season Swings into Action

TouchPoint One Gamification - A-GAME Leagues Links TouchPoint One logo

Contact Center Gamification Solution Combats Agent Isolation, Boosts Motivation, and Drives Championship-Level CX

Our most successful clients recognize that pairing advanced technology with human-centered gamification creates an unbeatable formula for both employee satisfaction and customer experience excellence.” — Greg Salvato

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, today announced the release of its enhanced A-GAME Links, the golf-themed version of its popular A-GAME Leagues gamification solution, just as golf's championship season unfolds.This timely update offers contact centers a powerful tool to address workforce isolation, boost motivation, reduce absenteeism, and enhance overall performance through engaging, sports-themed competition.A-GAME Leagues transforms contact centers into themed competitive environments where teams participate in round-robin tournaments culminating in playoffs and championships. Available in multiple themes including sports variations like basketball (Hoops) and football (Gridiron), as well as fantasy and adventure themes such as Dragons, Tiki Beach, and Unicorn Quest, the platform offers diverse options to match any company culture. In the enhanced golf edition (Links), performance metrics determine player "scores" on a virtual golf course, creating an engaging parallel to the championship tournaments that captivate both frontline agents and executive leadership.A-GAME Links features updated graphics, tournament structures mirroring professional golf competitions, and expanded capabilities for the Xtreme version that allows senior leaders to draft and manage their fantasy teams from across the organization. The enhanced edition takes players on a virtual global circuit of iconic golf courses, where teams compete on digital versions of renowned venues like Pebble Beach, Augusta National, St. Andrews, and Royal County Down, each with unique challenges that parallel real contact center scenarios."Our enhanced A-GAME Links embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation in contact center performance management," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "By releasing this update as golf season begins, we're providing our clients with a timely opportunity to harness their teams' natural enthusiasm for spring's premier sporting events. In today's hybrid work environment, gamification has become essential for combating workforce isolation, reducing absenteeism, and creating the sense of connection that drives exceptional customer experiences. A-GAME Links transforms these seasonal moments of excitement into lasting performance improvements.""The immersive experience of A-GAME Links goes beyond simple gamification," explained Salvato. "Each course on our global circuit presents unique challenges that mirror the real-world obstacles contact center agents face daily. From 'weathering customer storms' at Pebble Beach to 'maintaining precision under pressure' at Augusta National, the metaphorical connection between golf and customer service creates powerful learning moments while driving engagement. The journey culminates in our playoffs—the Triple Crown—where teams battle through three mythical courses for the coveted Golden Pin."Each virtual course in A-GAME Links comes with its own crest and challenge that corresponds to critical contact center skills—from The Tidebreaker Token at Pebble Beach (challenging teams to outlast customer storms) to The Lighthouse Lantern at Harbour Town (guiding customers to safe harbor). Supervisors select their 8-agent lineup from their roster, competing against opponents across this global circuit, with top performers advancing to the Triple Crown playoffs where one team ultimately claims the Golden Pin.Research published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, a Nature Magazine portfolio journal, confirms that servant leadership significantly enhances employee performance, particularly when leaders have mechanisms to engage directly with their workforce. A-GAME Leagues operationalizes this concept, creating structured environments where leaders demonstrate servant leadership principles through active participation.Results from organizations implementing A-GAME Leagues demonstrate its effectiveness:• A major healthcare organization saw agents participating in both standard and Xtreme teams achieve a 200% increase in balanced score performance compared to non-participants• A global BPO organization reported that dual-team participants achieved 54% higher balanced scores than non-participants• One receivables management provider experienced a 76% reduction in employee attrition, a 28% improvement in balanced scores, and a 64% increase in dollars collected per hourA-GAME Leagues is fully integrated with TouchPoint One's award-winning Acuity Contact Center Performance Management platform. It automatically facilitates round-robin tournaments with single-elimination playoffs culminating in a season-end championship, with scoring based on attendance, quality, customer experience metrics, balanced scores, or other key performance indicators. Notably, A-GAME Leagues is compatible with leading CCaaS platforms from vendors such as Genesys, Five9, and NICE, or it can be deployed as a stand-alone solution within the Acuity platform, providing flexible implementation options for organizations with diverse technology ecosystems."As AI transforms contact center operations, preserving and strengthening the human element becomes increasingly vital," added Salvato. "A-GAME Leagues - the Links version and other variations - serves as the essential counterbalance to technological advancement by empowering people through meaningful engagement. The platform creates a structured framework that drives measurable business results while fostering human connections, friendly competition, and mutual support that AI simply cannot replicate. Our most successful clients recognize that pairing advanced technology, in particular AI, with human-centered gamification creates an unbeatable formula for both employee satisfaction and customer experience excellence."The enhanced A-GAME Links is available immediately as a free upgrade to current Acuity SaaS licensees. To learn more about A-GAME Links and the Acuity platform, visit the TouchPoint One website and schedule a demo today.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers. The company's Acuity platform delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes performance dashboards, quality assurance, workforce optimization, and gamification. TouchPoint One's innovative approach helps organizations improve employee engagement, enhance customer experience, and achieve superior business results. For more information, visit www.touchpointone.com TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, and Sidekick are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2025 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

