MPD Searching for Suspects in a Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, at approximately 5:21 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25050627

###