Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 08, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 8, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Commerce Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Insurance Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Amended
|
From State Government Reported as Amended
|
From Commerce Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Commerce Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Commerce Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Amended
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From State Government Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Commerce Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating March 25, 2025, as "Greek Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
197-6
|
A Resolution recognizing March 14, 2025, as "Black Midwives Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
109-94
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.