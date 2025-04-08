Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,706 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 08, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 8, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Malagari.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 96

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 193

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 325

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 337

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 401

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 407

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 433

From Insurance Reported as Amended

HB 453

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 491

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 561

From Human Services Reported as Amended

HB 707

From State Government Reported as Amended

HB 722

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 818

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended

HB 986

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 992

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 1020

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 1037

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 1046

From State Government Reported as Committed

HB 1057

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 1062

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 1102

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HB 1103

From Commerce Reported as Committed

HB 1117

From Human Services Reported as Amended

HB 1126

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HB 1144

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

 

HR 110

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 123

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 149

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 171

From State Government Reported as Committed

HR 180

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 181

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

 

SB 202

From Commerce Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 50

A Resolution designating March 25, 2025, as "Greek Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.    

197-6

HR 117

A Resolution recognizing March 14, 2025, as "Black Midwives Day" in Pennsylvania.         

109-94

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, April 9, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, April 08, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more