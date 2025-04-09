Support for Secure32 and Create-A-Check Payment Systems Being Discontinued

Secure32 and Create-A-Check replacement from AP Technology AP Technology APSecure ROC by AP Technology AP Technology: Creating payment solutions for banks and businesses of any size since 1989 AP Technology: Advanced Payment Workflows for Banks and Businesses

AP Technology Provides Secure Payment Issuance Solutions to Banks and Businesses

Financial institutions and businesses seeking to replace Secure32, Create-A-Check, or other payment issuance systems are encouraged to act now to avoid payment processing disruptions.” — AP Technology

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the announced discontinuance of support for payment issuance software on products such as Secure32 and Create-A-Check systems, banks and businesses are facing a critical need to modernize and replace their payment issuance processes. AP Technology , a pioneer in secure, business payment solutions, is stepping-in to provide for these needs with advanced alternatives designed for minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.Businesses and financial institutions have used Secure32 and Create-A-Check systems for years, so the systems’ discontinuation means that new issuance solutions need to be secured without delay. AP Technology is well-suited to provide improved payment solutions, because the Company has pioneered payment issuance software to banks and businesses for nearly 40 years. AP Technology solutions provide a seamless upgrade path with more advanced features, enabling clients to improve security, elevate compliance, and issue payments with more speed and automated efficiency.Replacing payment issuance systems will give banks and businesses an opportunity to modernize and improve payment disbursement. AP Technology’s APSecure and SecureCheck products are already in use with banks, credit unions, insurance companies, law firms, and a wide variety of enterprises, enabling them to issue a variety of payment options faster, more securely, and with greater convenience.APSecure is an enterprise-grade platform from AP Technology with advanced workflow capabilities designed for remote official check issuance, ACH, wire transfers, and debit card processing. It is widely used by banks to streamline and secure payment processes for business customers, even in areas where the banks have no branch locations. For example, law firms leveraging APSecure can remotely print official checks, accelerating real estate transactions while minimizing trips to the bank.SecureCheck is another payment solution that provides an equally powerful upgrade for businesses seeking to automate payment workflows. With features such as remote check printing, integrated Positive Pay fraud protection, multi-layered security, and full compatibility with Windows 11, SecureCheck is a next-generation replacement for legacy payment systems.Remote check printing, advanced security, automated payment workflows, and customizable approvals are just a few of the advantages that come with upgrading to APSecure and SecureCheck.For businesses transitioning from Create-A-Check, AP Technology also offers ezSigner Direct, a powerful tool that allows secure addition of digital signatures and logos to checks and documents in a single pass during the printing process. Combined with AP Technology's robust payment systems, ezSigner Direct streamlines manual processes while ensuring accuracy and security.AP Technology payment solutions integrate with hundreds of products, including existing accounting and ERP software platforms, making transitions simple and efficient. Last year alone, customers processed more than $140 billion in payments using AP Technology’s suite of check printing and payment issuance products.Financial institutions and businesses seeking to replace Secure32, Create-A-Check, or other payment issuance systems are encouraged to act now to avoid payment processing disruptions. AP Technology offers expert guidance and seamless onboarding to ensure smooth transitions and ongoing support for whatever payment type is needed.To learn more or to schedule a personalized demo, visit www.aptechnology.com or email Sales@APTechnology.com.About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com

