Governor Abbott Congratulates Marble Falls As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 8 - April 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Marble Falls on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Marble Falls’ commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas boost local businesses, support more than 1.3 million jobs, and generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact. Tourists get the chance to relax and unwind to experience the beauty, rich history, and hospitality that Texas communities have to offer. I congratulate the City of Marble Falls and Visit Marble Falls on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Marble Falls’ designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community recognizes its undeniable Hill Country appeal,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Visitors can paddle the waters of Lake Marble Falls, hike the scenic trails of Balcones Canyonlands, or take in breathtaking wildflower blooms each spring. Downtown offers locally owned shops, wineries, breweries and restaurants, with lodging options ranging from lakeside campgrounds to historic cottages and glamping retreats. We are proud to celebrate Marble Falls’ commitment to providing travelers with an unforgettable Texas experience.”

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the City of Marble Falls on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Pete Flores. “This recognition is a testament to the city's commitment to enhancing tourism as a key driver of economic growth and job creation. With its stunning natural beauty, vibrant local culture, and warm Texas hospitality, Marble Falls is poised to attract visitors from near and far.”

“Marble Falls is ‘in the middle of everywhere’ and on the leading edge of hospitality in Texas,” said Representative Ellen Troxclair. “Generations of Marble Falls residents have welcomed travelers to enjoy our charming downtown, lush countryside, and sparkling lake. Marble Falls is a secret treasure — and now the word is out. This well-earned Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification will further enhance economic opportunity and job creation for all who visit, work, live, and play here in the Texas Hill Country. I’m grateful for Governor Greg Abbott, Travel Texas, Mayor Rhodes, the Marble Falls City Council and staff, and the team and many enthusiastic volunteers of Visit Marble Falls for this tremendous achievement.”

“Marble Falls continues to evolve and thrive as a premier destination, solidifying its place as an iconic location in Texas,” said Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes. “The designation of Marble Falls as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community by Governor Abbott and the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office marks a pivotal milestone in our city’s ongoing growth and development. With a wealth of attractions and experiences, Marble Falls offers something for every traveler, ensuring that each visit leaves a lasting impression and satisfies the diverse interests of all who come to explore our vibrant community.”

“We are honored to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Marble Falls City Manager Mike Hodge. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our community and showcases our city's commitment to providing a welcoming and vibrant experience for visitors. We look forward to sharing the charm, culture, and hospitality that make our city a truly special place to explore."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.