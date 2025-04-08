Governor Abbott Announces Graham Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 8 - April 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Graham has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Graham on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

“Congratulations to the City of Graham on this well-deserved designation,” said Senator Brent Hagenbuch. “The recognition as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office highlights Graham’s strong commitment to supporting the arts and driving economic development.”

“It is a great honor to have Graham designated as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor Alex Heartfield. “Our Visit Graham Texas team and Graham Municipal Auditorium Board have worked tirelessly through the years to bring high-profile, quality musical entertainment to Graham that attracts not only local interest but also tourists to our area. Texas has such a rich history of music, and providing a venue for local, semi-local, and nationally known musical acts benefits the Texas music scene and our local economy. Music is a medium that brings people of all cultures and backgrounds together. Graham is an ideal location, with multiple venues that provide each musician a unique experience and opportunity to reach audiences they may have never had access to. In addition to having a world-class auditorium, spacious arena, and several outdoor venues, Graham hosts multiple events like the Food Truck Championship of Texas, the Summer Concert Series, the Rhythm and Dirt Concert, Crawfish and Cannons, and the Fall and Winter Concerts at the auditorium. I can’t think of a community more deserving of a Music Friendly Texas designation than Graham.”

“I am truly honored that the Office of the Governor has certified Graham as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Graham City Manager Eric Garretty. “This designation is the result of countless hours of dedicated effort by Visit Graham Texas, as well as the outstanding efforts of the Graham Concert Association and support from a legion of music lovers in our community. This designation is both a recognition of the hard work of our resolute team of music lovers and a reflection of our commitment to continue to host wonderful musical events in our fair city. Music speaks to our souls, and our vibrant music scene is absolutely vital to our continued growth and prosperity as a community. I offer my heartfelt thanks to Governor Abbott, our Visit Graham team, the Graham Concert Association, and the music lovers in our community for both this certification and their selfless efforts to enrich the lives of our residents through music.”

“I am so excited that Graham has been recognized as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Young County Judge Win Graham. “Live music is a huge part of what draws so many of our citizens and tourists to America's largest downtown square in Graham each weekend. I look forward to building on our reputation as a destination concert community as we continue to build on the annual Food Truck Championship of Texas concert and our wildly successful Summer Concert Series.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and Visit Graham will be held on April 12 at the 9th Annual Crawfish and Cannons Festival at Fort Belknap and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Graham Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 1:30 PM

9th Annual Crawfish & Cannons Festival

114 Fort Circle

Newcastle, TX 76372

Inquiries may be directed to Zach Balch, Executive Director, Visit Graham, 940-549-3355, zach@grahamtexas.org

Graham becomes the 79th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.