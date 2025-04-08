Saskatchewan Showcased at Food, Fuel, Fertilizer Global Summit

CANADA, April 8 - Released on April 8, 2025

Third Annual Summit Brings Together Business Leaders from Across Canada

Today, Premier Scott Moe delivered the keynote address to more than 300 business leaders and policymakers at the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Food, Fuel, Fertilizer Global Summit in Regina.

"It has never been more clear how vital Saskatchewan is to ensuring food and energy security around the world," Moe said. "The Food, Fuel, Fertilizer Global Summit emphasizes the province's critical role in global trade and sustainable development, which is of utmost importance during this time of uncertainty. More and more countries are understanding the value that we bring to the table, realizing that choosing Saskatchewan is not just a good choice, but the right choice."

The summit explored the global role the province plays, particularly in the sectors of agriculture, mining and energy. Through his keynote, Premier Moe discussed food, and energy security, cutting the carbon tax, the province's tariff response plan and the importance of diversifying export markets.

“Saskatchewan’s approach to trade and investment has helped position our province as a reliable global partner in food, fuel and fertilizer,” Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO, Prabha Ramaswamy said. “With international engagement offices in 9 countries across the world, Saskatchewan is poised to diversify markets, expand market access for businesses, and supply these vital resources to the world. Events like the Food, Fuel, Fertilizer Global Summit showcase the leadership and resilience that make Saskatchewan a steady and trusted partner in uncertain times.”

In 2024, Saskatchewan's exports reached over 160 countries, with eight markets that totaled over $1 billion. Last year the province saw international merchandise exports reach $45.4 billion, a top three record for Saskatchewan.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces for growth. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.8 billion, or 2.3 per cent. This ties Saskatchewan for second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

All of this allows the Government of Saskatchewan to prioritize affordability, health care, education, and safer communities and deliver the services Saskatchewan people need and deserve.

