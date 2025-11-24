Saskatchewan Designates November Lung Cancer Awareness Month

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2025

Saskatchewan is joining other provinces across Canada in designating November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for people in Saskatchewan, with death rates higher than breast, colorectal and prostate cancers combined. Each year, approximately 860 people in the province are diagnosed with the disease.

Although anyone can be diagnosed with lung cancer, it is considered one of the most stigmatized cancers due to the association with smoking. Smoking is the highest risk factor leading to lung cancer, however there are other contributors to developing the disease including exposure to radon, hazardous chemicals, genetic factors and air pollution.

“We are joining with other provinces to end the stigma around lung cancer and empower the people affected by the disease to share their knowledge, hope and healing within their communities,” Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. “We are grateful for our health care teams and program coordinators. They deliver vital diagnostics and essential resources that drive research and enhance treatment outcomes for patients both in our province and throughout Canada.”

To improve early detection for at-risk adults, a new lung cancer screening pilot called LungCheck was launched in Swift Current this past July. The program focuses on early detection of lung cancer for high-risk adults between the ages of 50-74 who are not experiencing any symptoms. The program provides education, support for quitting smoking and Low-Dose Computed Tomography (LDCT) scans.

To date, 54 patient referrals have been made to the pilot program. A total of 24 have been assessed and deemed eligible for screening and 11 clients have been engaged in supports for quitting smoking. The program will roll out to more Saskatchewan locations in the future.

"We are pleased to see the results from our early implementation of LungCheck in collaboration with the Associate Family Physicians clinic in Swift Current," Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, Quality and Research, Population Health Vice President Karen Efthimiou said. "Evaluating this progress and hearing feedback from clients and providers will help to put us in a great position to expand the program over time."

Regardless of age or location, Saskatchewan residents experiencing lung cancer symptoms, such as a new cough that does not go away, chest pain, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood, should speak with their health care provider to determine if a referral for diagnostic testing is needed.

"As family doctors, we always wish we had more screening programs, which find disease before symptoms are present, at more treatable stage," Dr. Janna Cuthbert said. "Our team at the Associate Family Physicians Clinic is happy to add real world experience in this early phase of this program."

In 2024-25, $470,000 was provided in funding to support a lung screening program. In the 2025-26 budget, the government provided an additional $295,000 to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) and Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to support the provincial Lung Screening Program.

The SCA, in partnership with the SHA, provides cancer control services for all Saskatchewan residents. The SCA also offers prevention and early detection programs, conducts innovative research and provides additional support services for patients and their families. For more information, visit: www.saskcancer.ca.

