Company Fined $100,000 for Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2025

On November 13, 2025, 3Twenty Modular was sentenced after having pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to violations of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening subsection 13-3 (1) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to ensure that every hoist, crane and lifting device, including all rigging, used at the place of employment is designed, constructed, installed, maintained and operated to perform safely any task for which the hoist, crane, lifting device or rigging is used, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

The company was also charged with contravening clause 14-2 (b) of the regulations (being an employer or contractor, fail to ensure that any worker who is required or permitted to assemble, use, maintain or dismantle rigging is trained in safe rigging practices, resulting in the serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed fines on each count of $35,714.29, along with a surcharge of $14,285.71, for a total penalty of $100,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 21, 2023, in Corman Park, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured when a wall at a construction site fell and landed on their leg. Two other charges were stayed.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

