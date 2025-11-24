Record Number of Wins for Saskatchewan at Canadian Tourism Awards

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2025

It was a proud night for Saskatchewan at the Canadian Tourism Awards, with multiple businesses earning national recognition for excellence. This marked a record-breaking year with nine finalists announced from the province in October. That trend continued as four Saskatchewan businesses won top honours at the annual event held on November 20, setting a new record for the province.

This year's winners include:

Dakota Dunes Resort (Whitecap Dakota Nation), Tourism Employer of the Year Award;

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatoon), Indigenous Tourism Award;

Ag in Motion (Langham), Business Event of the Year Award; and

Field to Shield, co-created by Adventure Destinations and Chef Jenni Lessard (Saskatoon), Culinary Tourism Experience Award.

"Saskatchewan has a proud tradition of bringing home Canadian Tourism Awards," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Alana Ross said. "This year's winners are most deserving and represent the vision, leadership and commitment that make our province's tourism industry strong and vibrant. The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to congratulate the recipients on receiving this national recognition."

"Tourism Saskatchewan is exceedingly proud of these impressive representatives of our industry," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "Our sincere congratulations and gratitude are extended to Saskatchewan's 2025 Canadian Tourism Award finalists and winners."

The Canadian Tourism Awards are presented annually by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) to recognize success, leadership and innovation in Canada's tourism industry, and to reward those people, places, organizations and events that have gone above and beyond to offer travellers superior tourism experiences in Canada.

The awards gala is a highlight of The Tourism Congress, TIAC's annual industry conference. For a complete list of the 2025 Canadian Tourism Award winners, visit: tiac-aitc.ca.

Biographies

Dakota Dunes Resort (Whitecap Dakota Nation), Tourism Employer of the Year Award

Dakota Dunes Resort is a proudly Indigenous-owned luxury resort located on Whitecap Dakota Nation. As a growing employer in Saskatchewan's tourism sector, the resort sets a benchmark in creating meaningful career opportunities, advancing reconciliation, and offering inclusive, culturally enriched workplaces.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatoon), Indigenous Tourism Award

Wanuskewin Heritage Park, a National Historic Site and Proposed UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a deep dive into over 6,400 years of Northern Plains Indigenous culture. Situated on Saskatoon's northern edge, the park features the longest-running archaeological dig in Canada, with 19 pre-contact sites, a medicine wheel, tipi rings, and buffalo jumps, spread over 7 km of walking trails.

Ag in Motion (Langham), Business Event of the Year Award

Ag in Motion (AIM) is the largest outdoor farm expo in Western Canada, featuring the latest advancements in agriculture technology and equipment. Ag In Motion fosters growth, innovation and sustainability by providing a platform for agriculture industry professionals from across Canada and around the world to connect, share knowledge and collaborate on solutions for a better future. Since its inception in 2015, AIM has grown to an annual attendance of 31,000 people and 600 companies exhibited totalling 2.13 million square feet of trade show booth space.

Field to Shield by Adventure Destinations (Saskatoon), Culinary Tourism Experience Award

Field to Shield is a unique six-day guided tour co-created by renowned Métis Chef Jenni Lessard (of Inspired by Nature Culinary Consulting) and Adventure Destinations. The experience goes beyond a typical dining tour, offering a deeply immersive journey into Saskatchewan's land, Indigenous culture and cuisine. By blending historical sites, traditional practices and hands-on food experiences, the tour provides a rich, authentic narrative. Its focus on celebrating Indigenous heritage and the bounty of the land from prairie fields to boreal forest showcases a commitment to an unparalleled, culturally significant culinary adventure that is changing tourism in Canada.

