Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,446 in the last 365 days.

Record Number of Wins for Saskatchewan at Canadian Tourism Awards

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2025

It was a proud night for Saskatchewan at the Canadian Tourism Awards, with multiple businesses earning national recognition for excellence. This marked a record-breaking year with nine finalists announced from the province in October. That trend continued as four Saskatchewan businesses won top honours at the annual event held on November 20, setting a new record for the province.

This year's winners include:

  • Dakota Dunes Resort (Whitecap Dakota Nation), Tourism Employer of the Year Award;
  • Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatoon), Indigenous Tourism Award;
  • Ag in Motion (Langham), Business Event of the Year Award; and
  • Field to Shield, co-created by Adventure Destinations and Chef Jenni Lessard (Saskatoon), Culinary Tourism Experience Award.

Dakota Dunes Resort - A woman, wearing traditional Indigenous regalia, stands in the foreground with her back to the camera. The Dakota Dunes Resort is pictured in the background of the image, with a tipi set up on the grass in front of the resort. Dakota Dunes Resort won the Tourism Employer of the Year award at the Canadian Tourism Awards on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

"Saskatchewan has a proud tradition of bringing home Canadian Tourism Awards," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Alana Ross said. "This year's winners are most deserving and represent the vision, leadership and commitment that make our province's tourism industry strong and vibrant. The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to congratulate the recipients on receiving this national recognition."

"Tourism Saskatchewan is exceedingly proud of these impressive representatives of our industry," Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Jonathan Potts said. "Our sincere congratulations and gratitude are extended to Saskatchewan's 2025 Canadian Tourism Award finalists and winners." 

The Canadian Tourism Awards are presented annually by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) to recognize success, leadership and innovation in Canada's tourism industry, and to reward those people, places, organizations and events that have gone above and beyond to offer travellers superior tourism experiences in Canada. 

Wanuskewin Heritage Park - An aerial view of Wanuskewin Heritage Park. Wanuskewin won the Indigenous Tourism award at the Canadian Tourism Awards on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

The awards gala is a highlight of The Tourism Congress, TIAC's annual industry conference. For a complete list of the 2025 Canadian Tourism Award winners, visit: tiac-aitc.ca.

Biographies

Dakota Dunes Resort (Whitecap Dakota Nation), Tourism Employer of the Year Award 

Dakota Dunes Resort is a proudly Indigenous-owned luxury resort located on Whitecap Dakota Nation. As a growing employer in Saskatchewan's tourism sector, the resort sets a benchmark in creating meaningful career opportunities, advancing reconciliation, and offering inclusive, culturally enriched workplaces.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatoon), Indigenous Tourism Award 

Wanuskewin Heritage Park, a National Historic Site and Proposed UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a deep dive into over 6,400 years of Northern Plains Indigenous culture. Situated on Saskatoon's northern edge, the park features the longest-running archaeological dig in Canada, with 19 pre-contact sites, a medicine wheel, tipi rings, and buffalo jumps, spread over 7 km of walking trails.

A group of people stand on a path in the middle of a field. Ag in Motion won the Business Event of the Year award at the Canadian Tourism Awards on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Ag in Motion (Langham), Business Event of the Year Award 

Ag in Motion (AIM) is the largest outdoor farm expo in Western Canada, featuring the latest advancements in agriculture technology and equipment. Ag In Motion fosters growth, innovation and sustainability by providing a platform for agriculture industry professionals from across Canada and around the world to connect, share knowledge and collaborate on solutions for a better future. Since its inception in 2015, AIM has grown to an annual attendance of 31,000 people and 600 companies exhibited totalling 2.13 million square feet of trade show booth space.

A group of seven people stand wearing Field to Shield aprons. Chef Jenni Lessard stands in the middle, wearing black oven mitts with red accents. Field to Shield by Adventure Destinations won the Culinary Tourism Experience award at the Canadian Tourism Awards on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Field to Shield by Adventure Destinations (Saskatoon), Culinary Tourism Experience Award

Field to Shield is a unique six-day guided tour co-created by renowned Métis Chef Jenni Lessard (of Inspired by Nature Culinary Consulting) and Adventure Destinations. The experience goes beyond a typical dining tour, offering a deeply immersive journey into Saskatchewan's land, Indigenous culture and cuisine. By blending historical sites, traditional practices and hands-on food experiences, the tour provides a rich, authentic narrative. Its focus on celebrating Indigenous heritage and the bounty of the land from prairie fields to boreal forest showcases a commitment to an unparalleled, culturally significant culinary adventure that is changing tourism in Canada.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Record Number of Wins for Saskatchewan at Canadian Tourism Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more