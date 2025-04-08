Battle Buddy: Your direct connection to Veteran resources

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

VETLIFE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Veterans and their families by providing access to essential resources, benefits and community connections. Founded by Veterans who understand the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, VETLIFE works to bridge the gap between service members and the support systems designed to help them thrive.

Navigating life after military service can be a challenge. Many Veterans struggle to find the right resources for benefits, employment, housing and mental health support once they enter civilian life. That’s why VETLIFE created Battle Buddy, a free mobile app designed to connect Veterans and their families with the help they need.

Battle Buddy is a central coordinating hub that puts all essential services at your fingertips. It provides a wealth of resources, including information about VA benefits, financial assistance, job placement, housing programs, mental health support and more. Instead of searching endlessly for answers, Veterans can find trusted, vetted resources in one easy-to-use platform. Whether you need immediate assistance or long-term support, Battle Buddy helps you get connected fast.

Battle Buddy is available to all Veterans, active duty service members transitioning to civilian life and their dependents. The goal is to ensure every Veteran has quick access to the resources they’ve earned.

Using Battle Buddy is simple—just download the app from the App Store or Google Play. Once installed, explore available resources and connect with trusted organizations that specialize in Veteran support. After downloading, you’ll gain instant access to a wide range of Veteran services. The app provides clear instructions, direct contacts and real-time updates on available programs.

Battle Buddy was designed to be a reliable, easy-to-use resource that puts Veterans first. Don’t waste time searching for answers—let Battle Buddy guide you.