Five strategies for surviving the holidays

Learn how to navigate the season when you’re already experiencing challenges

The holidays are a fun and joyful time of year, but the season can also bring many challenges, especially for those already coping with depression, stress, anxiety or alcohol misuse. As a Veteran, you might feel on edge in crowds, find your usual activities less enjoyable or struggle to celebrate due to lingering survivor guilt.

Here are five strategies that can help you stay healthy and cope with challenges during the holiday season:

Make a plan. If you know a situation might be stressful, write down a plan and practice it in your head. Include activities you can use as a healthy break, like listening to music, spending time outside or going to a movie. Let family members know that you might sometimes need a break and why, so you can feel comfortable stepping away without having your motives questioned. Stick to healthy routines. Holidays can disrupt your usual schedule, but good sleep, daily activity and healthy food have been shown to support better mental health. Avoid substances; alcohol and drugs can make anxiety, depression and anger worse, even if they seem to help at first. Set boundaries. Learn to say “no.” Setting boundaries is normal and healthy. This isn’t the time to try to push your limits beyond what you know you can handle. For example, if you’re not comfortable with long periods in a crowd, you can spend quality time with family and friends at your home and skip going to the packed holiday market. Honor feelings of grief or survivor guilt in a healthy way. Spend a few minutes remembering the people you lost. Light a candle, say their names, or follow a tradition that honors them. Talk about your feelings with a trusted person, chaplain or counselor instead of keeping it all inside. Seek social support. You may also be able to draw strength from the season through social support. Opportunities to be with trusted family or friends can provide comfort, support and joy. Reach out for help. If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed, connect with resources and support systems. Even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care or benefits, this resource locator can help you. If you already have a therapist, peer support group or sponsor, reach out to them. Experiencing a crisis? Contact the Veterans Crisis Line: dial 988, then press 1; or text 838255; or chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net.

Veteran resources to jump start your New Year

Have you been experiencing challenges with your feelings, emotions or behaviors? Are you looking for a fresh start as the calendar turns? Here’s how you can use three Veteran-focused resources to help.

Listen to Veteran stories. Visit Make the Connection to choose from hundreds of videos of Veterans. They describe in their own words the challenges they’ve faced and how they’ve overcome them, providing you with ideas and motivation. Narrow your selection of videos by factors such as life events and experiences, signs and symptoms, branch and era of service, and more.

Explore mental health resources. Visit the Accessing Care page on MentalHealth.va.gov to explore different ways to receive mental health information, training and treatment. Its resources include care and guidance that’s available in person, virtually and through online training or mental health apps.

Find local care. No matter what you’re experiencing, support is available. The Find Local Care page on VA’s mental health website lists several ways to find the Veteran-focused mental health care that is closest and most helpful to you.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.