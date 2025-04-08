New York State Senate Passes Legislation Promoting Animal Welfare in Honor of Animal Advocacy Day

Prohibiting the use of certain wild animals in traveling acts: This bill, S.3629A ,sponsored by Senator Nathalia Fernandez, would prohibit using certain wild animals such as big cats, monkeys, and bears in traveling circuses and other traveling animal performances, and prohibit the New York Department of Environmental Conservation from issuing permits and licenses allowing the participation of these wild animals in circuses and other traveling animal performances.

Prohibits insurance policy restrictions based on specific dog breeds: This bill, S.364, sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris, would prohibit renters' insurance policies from refusing to provide coverage based upon the breed of the dog a policy holder has, which would bring renter’s insurance in line with the current policy for homeowner’s insurance.

Restricting the Devocalization of Cats and Dogs: This bill, S.3026, sponsored by Senator Michael Gianaris, would restrict the practice of surgical devocalization procedures on dogs and cats to only include situations that arise from a medical necessity.

Abandoned Animals Property Inspection: This bill, S.1784, sponsored by Senator Michelle Hinchey, would require that any landlords or lessors inspect the property for any abandoned animals within three days of a property being vacated.

Clarifies the Felony for Aggravated Cruelty to Animals: This bill, S.703, sponsored by Senator Liz Krueger, eliminates the word “serious” from the “serious physical injury” language of the Agriculture and Markets law, in relation to aggravated cruelty to animals to ensure that someone attempting to physically harm an animal is appropriately penalized when they have impaired the physical condition or caused substantial pain to the animal. The previous standard only applied to permanent physical injury caused to an animal.

Enacting Tucker’s Law: This bill, S.197 , sponsored by Senator Monica Martinez, enacts "Tucker's Law," which permits sentencing for aggravated animal cruelty to up to four years aligning it with default sentencing for Class E felonies. The current maximum sentence for aggravated animal cruelty is two years.

Exotic Animal Sale and Ownership Ban: This bill, S.252, sponsored by Senator Monica Martinez, expands the existing "wild animal" sale and possession ban to include certain "exotic animals" such as marsupials, sloths, anteaters, hyenas, bearcats, and zebras, among others.

Big Five African Trophies Act: This bill, S.5014, sponsored by Senator Luis Sepúlveda, would enact the “Big Five African Trophies Act” relating to banning the importation, transportation, sale, purchase, and possession of African Elephants, African Leopards, African Lions, Black Rhinoceroses, White Rhinoceroses, and African Giraffes.

Establishes Animal Fighting as a Criminal Act: This bill, S.3158, sponsored by Senator James Skoufis, would establish animal fighting as a designated criminal act and would permit sentencing enhancements for certain animal fighting offenses.