U.S. Chamber, Prattville Area Chamber Host U.S. Representative Gary Palmer for Roundtable on Tax Reform

PRATTVILLE, AL – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted U.S. Representative Gary Palmer (R-AL-06) for a roundtable discussion in Prattville, Alabama with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Gary Palmer is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 6th District of Alabama will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

"We appreciate Congressman Palmer's continued support for pro-growth tax reform, which is essential for the continued prosperity and stability of American businesses and workers,” said Clark Jackson, Senior Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce thanks Congressman Palmer for his dedicated efforts to reduce the tax burden on families and businesses nationwide.”

“Friday’s tax roundtable was a great opportunity to spend time with local business owners and discuss the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and how important it is to businesses and our communities for these cuts to be made permanent,” said Congressman Palmer. “Thank you to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Prattville Chamber of Commerce for inviting me to be a part of this event.”

"The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting our members, and more importantly, we serve as the vital link between our business community and Congressman Gary Palmer,” said Patty VanderWal, President of the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful to Congressman Palmer for taking the time to engage with our members and share valuable insights on how extending the pro-growth tax provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act can benefit their businesses. These discussions are essential for fostering economic growth in our community and ensuring that our businesses continue to thrive and succeed.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables and business tour are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

