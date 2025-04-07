Women’s and mothers’ health and children’s well-being at the forefront of Slovenia's international efforts

SLOVENIA, April 7 - From the early days of its independence, when it provided humanitarian and psychosocial support to women and children affected by the war in the Balkans, Slovenia has been active in this area and later focused on these topics as a donor. The situation of women and girls has always been included in Slovenia’s foreign policy strategy and its Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Strategy. These strategic documents have also always promoted children’s education, in particular human rights education.

This year’s World Health Day takes place against the backdrop of significant shifts in geopolitics and the world order, including armed conflicts in the European neighbourhood. The challenges posed by demographic imbalances, an ageing population, the rise in chronic non-communicable diseases, microbial resistance, mental health issues and pandemics, climate change and malnutrition must be addressed within the context of emerging economic barriers, lack of qualified health professionals and frequent disruptions to the supply chains of medicines and medical equipment. At the same time, new opportunities arise through scientific breakthroughs, new technologies and products, particularly in genetics and genomics, including in digitalisation and AI. It is therefore more important than ever for the international community to strengthen cooperation in support of global health.

Awareness-raising, participation, the sharing of experience and the expression of solidarity have become essential components of international cooperation if the world is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in the field of health.

As part of its development cooperation and humanitarian aid efforts, Slovenia has co-founded projects aimed at improving health conditions in partner countries, with a particular focus on strengthening sexual and reproductive health, promoting the rights of women and girls, enhancing mental health treatment and providing psychosocial support to victims of armed conflict.

In cooperation with partner NGOs, Slovenia is currently supporting projects aimed at empowering women and girls in Serbia, Lebanon, Uganda and South Sudan, with a focus on their sexual and reproductive health and rights, protection from violence and related rights. Through ITF Enhancing Human Security and Caritas Slovenia, we have implemented projects to provide comprehensive rehabilitation and mental health treatment for victims of conflict in Palestine, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Slovenian funding has supported the construction of new premises for physical therapy for children with disabilities in the Zhytomyr Oblast in Ukraine, the hosting of around fifty children from conflict-affected areas in Ukraine at the Debeli Rtič rehabilitation centre and the treatment of ten severely wounded children from Gaza at the University Rehabilitation Institute Soča. For the second year in a row, Slovenia has also helped Ukraine through the World Health Organisation, providing emergency humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and medical equipment.

Slovenia will continue with these efforts and respond to pressing needs in the future.