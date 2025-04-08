St. Johnsbury/Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4003041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/8/2025 at approximately 0736 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Lyndon

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 142

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Madison Craig

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Taos

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: NVRH/DHMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/8/2025, at approximately 0736 hours, Vermont Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south in the town of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Craig was travelling south when the vehicle left roadway, went into the median striking a tree and then came to rest back on the roadway. Craig was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to NVRH before being transported to DHMC. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Lyndonville Fire Department, Wheelock Fire Department, Lyndon Rescue and Caledonia Wrecker.

COURT ACTION: None

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819