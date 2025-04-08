St. Johnsbury/Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4003041
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/8/2025 at approximately 0736 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Lyndon
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 142
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Madison Craig
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: VW
VEHICLE MODEL: Taos
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: NVRH/DHMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/8/2025, at approximately 0736 hours, Vermont Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south in the town of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed the operator, Craig was travelling south when the vehicle left roadway, went into the median striking a tree and then came to rest back on the roadway. Craig was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to NVRH before being transported to DHMC. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Lyndonville Fire Department, Wheelock Fire Department, Lyndon Rescue and Caledonia Wrecker.
COURT ACTION: None
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
Legal Disclaimer:
