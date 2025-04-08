Caf2Code Expands Harrisonburg Headquarters

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Caf2Code, a software development and IT consultancy company, will invest $135,000 to expand its Harrisonburg operations. The project will create 20 jobs.

“Caf2Code’s project brings not only cutting-edge technology and innovation to the Commonwealth, but it also creates 20 new high-quality jobs for our workforce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This expansion reinforces Virginia’s position as a leading hub for the tech industry.”

“We are excited to see the continued growth and success of Caf2Code as they contribute to our vibrant tech ecosystem,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura.

As a Microsoft Solutions partner, Caf2Code specializes in building and integrating complex systems for accounting, shipping, manufacturing, and project management. The company delivers customized data infrastructure, including data migration, integrating with the client’s existing software, incorporating AI functionalities, and tailoring systems to align with clients’ processes.

“Creating these 20 high-quality tech jobs is about more than growth — it’s about investing in people, in our community, and in the future,” said Caf2Code CEO Benjamin Breeden. “We’re proud to build here in Harrisonburg, in Virginia, and in the U.S., with the support of state and local leaders and our partners at Microsoft.”

“Microsoft's partner ecosystem has always been the driving force behind our success in delivering enterprise solutions to businesses of all sizes,” said Microsoft's Mid-Market West Leader Alistair Butler. “Our partners, including Caf2Code, exemplify the excellence we seek in our partners, bringing specialized expertise to Virginia's growing business community. Their commitment to local workforce development aligns perfectly with Microsoft's vision of creating local economic opportunity and we're proud to support Virginia in creating high-quality tech jobs.”

To support new client contract demands, Caf2Code has expanded their operations into a 5,000 square-foot, two-unit office space, which will accommodate additional employees and serve as the company’s headquarters.

“This is an important expansion in the Shenandoah Valley that would not have happened without the partnership between Caf2Code, Governor Youngkin's Administration, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and Harrisonburg Economic Development,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “The new job opportunities and economic growth that will result from this investment further highlight the Shenandoah Valley’s status as a great place to live, work, and do business.”

“I appreciate Caf2Code's additional commitment to the Harrisonburg community,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Our highly trained workforce and high quality of life continue to make the Central Valley an attractive location for both new and established employers from a diverse range of industry sectors. I appreciate the work of our economic development officials at both the state and local level in facilitating this investment.”

“We are thrilled to support Caf2Code,” said Harrisonburg Economic Development Deputy Director Peirce Macgill. “Their expansion is a great step forward in the growth of the city’s technology sector.”

“Caf2Code is steadily growing and we are honored that the company has chosen Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley region to continue expanding,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay Langston. “We are pleased to celebrate their entrepreneurial success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Harrisonburg Economic Development and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Caf2Code’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.