DCAC Europe Announces Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Scotty's Little Soldiers & Make a Wish Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Austin Conference ( DCAC ), in partnership with the Overwatch Veteran Alliance Foundation (OVAF), has announced the DCAC Europe Charity Golf Tournament, taking place on May 13, 2025, at Castleknock Golf Club in Dublin. Rooted in a shared mission of service, supporting veterans, uplifting their families, and giving back to those who have given so much, this tournament expands DCAC and OVAF’s impact across borders, reinforcing a global commitment to community.Proceeds from the event will benefit two remarkable organizations:Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a UK-based charity, provides vital support to children who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces. Through tailored bereavement programs, emotional support, and enrichment activities, the organization ensures that every child feels part of a supportive and understanding community.Make-A-Wish Ireland has granted over 3,350 life-changing wishes to children living with critical illnesses since 1992. Each wish offers moments of hope, strength, and joy for children and their families during incredibly difficult times.By bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and partners on the golf course, the tournament offers more than just a day of play; it serves as a statement of purpose, compassion, and international solidarity.Registration is open now through the DCAC Europe Cvent portal, with options available for individuals and teams.Partnership opportunities are also available for organizations looking to support this initiative and help make a difference.For registration details or sponsorship inquiries, contact info@dcac-live.com.About DCAC EuropeDCAC Europe is the international extension of the Data Center Austin Conference, known for its disruptive approach to convening leaders in the mission-critical and digital infrastructure industries. With roots in Austin, Texas, DCAC brings its signature blend of innovation, purpose, and community to a global stage.About OVAFThe Overwatch Veteran Alliance Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families through workforce development, community engagement, and direct assistance.

