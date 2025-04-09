Los Angeles County Bar Association Signs Amicus Brief Supporting Perkins Coie

Los Angeles County Bar Association signs amicus brief filed with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Washington D.C., on April 7, 2025.

The association's joint filing supports law firm’s motion for summary judgement in response to an executive order targeting the firm.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) has joined bar associations across the United States in filing an Amicus Curiae Brief in support of Perkins Coie LLP’s motion for summary judgement in response to an executive order that targets the firm. LACBA, along with 13 other metropolitan, regional, and specialty groups, argues that the executive order undermines the independence of the legal profession and the judiciary, which, ultimately, threatens the rule of law.

The amicus brief was filed with the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Washington D.C., on April 7, 2025.

The executive orders retaliate against Perkins Coie LLC for representing political opponents of the President, causing financial losses and damaging reputations. This coercion aims to turn all law firms into instruments of the executive branch, compromising their ability to represent clients independently.

An independent bar is essential for the proper functioning of the judicial system, as it ensures vigorous representation and the adversarial testing of arguments. Historical examples from Germany and Russia illustrate how eroding the independence of the legal profession leads to authoritarianism.

The brief was drafted by the bar associations’ counsel, Professor Jeannie Suk Gersen, and signed by the following:

Boston Bar Association

Brehon Law Societies of New York City and Nassau County

Chicago Bar Association

Denver Bar Association

Bar Association of Erie County

King County Bar Association (Seattle)

Los Angeles County Bar Association

Metropolitan Black Bar Association

Monroe County Bar Association

Muslim Bar Association of New York

New York City Bar Association

Philadelphia Bar Association

San Diego County Bar Association

Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York

LACBA signed on to the Amici Curiae brief as part of upholding its mission to advance the administration of justice, which includes upholding the rule of law, promoting impartiality, and supporting the independence of the legal profession.

Amicus curiae translates to "friend of the court" in Latin. It is a legal document submitted by a third party not directly involved in the case to provide additional information, expertise, or a different perspective to a court, especially in appellate cases.

About LACBA

LACBA was founded in 1878 and is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the country. LACBA serves legal professionals through its many sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, and pro bono opportunities. For more information on LACBA, visit lacba.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.