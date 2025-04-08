Florida Highway Patrol K-9 Academy Graduates Four New Teams

April 8, 2025

~ FHP K-9 teams patrol the interstate system and other highways to interdict drug couriers and other criminal activity ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- Today, four K-9 teams graduated from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) K-9 Academy. The four FHP K-9 teams join 22 other FHP teams, known as the Criminal Interdiction Unit, that helps to protect Florida’s roads each day providing safety and security to residents and visitors.

The K-9s and their handlers went through 800 hours of intense physical and classroom training covering topics including narcotic detection, law, criminal apprehension, handler protection, obedience, tracking, area/building searches and article searches.

“We proudly celebrate the graduation of four new FHP K-9 teams, a powerful addition to Florida’s commitment to safety. These highly trained teams will patrol our highways, ensuring that our communities remain secure, and criminals are held accountable,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Let this serve as a clear message: if you come to Florida with ill intentions, know that the Florida Highway Patrol is here standing in the way.”

Last year the Florida Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit seized over 4,000 pounds of narcotics and illegal prescription medications. Additionally, they seized over 200 weapons from criminals. The seizes resulted in the arrest of 948 individuals with a total of 2,122 felony charges.

“These highly trained trooper dogs and their handlers are an invaluable addition to our efforts in protecting Florida from the criminality that preys on our communities,” said Colonel Gary Howze II. “With their dedication and skill, they will enhance law enforcement’s ability to detect and prevent criminal activity, making Florida’s roads and neighborhoods safer for all who live, work, and travel here.”

K-9s are not only trusted partners to their handlers, but they are also recognized as law enforcement officers under Florida law. An assault on a K-9 trooper is treated the same as an assault on a human trooper, and such offenses carry serious legal consequences. This recognition reflects the critical role these dogs play in public safety and underscores the state’s commitment to protecting all members of its law enforcement community.

The Florida Highway Patrol remains committed to its mission of ensuring public safety through proactive enforcement and specialized training. The addition of these new K-9 teams strengthens FHP’s ongoing efforts to combat crime and keep Florida’s roads safe. As these teams begin their service, they represent the dedication, discipline, and professionalism that define the Florida Highway Patrol.

