Montgomery County Council Approves Bethesda Downtown Plan Minor Master Plan Amendment

MARYLAND, August 4 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Plan includes updates to recommendations for parks, transportation infrastructure, a new recreation center and affordable housing in Downtown Bethesda

Today, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to approve the Bethesda Downtown Plan Minor Master Plan Amendment with some revisions. The plan recommends technical updates to the 2017 Bethesda Downtown Plan to improve implementation of recommendations related to new parks, transportation infrastructure, a new recreation center and affordable housing within a plan area of roughly 450 acres. Bethesda is home to more than 17,000 residents and over 33,000 jobs. The plan builds upon Bethesda’s role as a thriving urban center and vital contributor to the County’s economy.

The plan includes recommendations to lift the current cap on total development and to incentivize construction of a new recreation center to serve the Downtown Bethesda community. The plan designates the project as a major public facility which provides additional tools and flexibility for the Planning Department during project review. Additionally, the plan refines the ongoing work of Montgomery Parks to implement the plan’s park recommendations. This includes a new recommendation to complete the expansion of the Veteran’s Park Civic Green as a unified park space along Woodmont Avenue. To analyze the minor master plan’s implementation progress, staff will undertake a five-year comprehensive review of the plan.

"Home to world-renowned medical research and international headquarters like Marriott International, Bethesda is a global talent magnet and the economic engine of Montgomery County," said Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee Chair Andrew Friedson who represents the area. "This minor master plan amendment builds on the success of Downtown Bethesda, prioritizing important public amenities like parks, a new full-service recreation center, and more housing so more residents and families can benefit."

"Thank you to all the community members who helped shape the minor master plan amendment through the Bethesda Downtown Implementation Advisory Committee and public testimony," said Council Vice President Will Jawando. "This vibrant economic center and cherished community will benefit from the five-year comprehensive review of plan implementation, which will help us celebrate successes and address community needs like parks, recreation, traffic, stormwater, and pedestrian safety. I’m grateful for everyone’s contributions and look forward to continued collaboration as we build on Bethesda’s strong foundation."

A minor master plan amendment, like the Bethesda Downtown Plan Minor Master Plan Amendment, revisits a specific portion of the approved and adopted master plan and reexamines certain elements. This minor master plan is focused on the implementation of the 2017 Bethesda Downtown Plan and doesn't reopen the entire plan. Existing site-specific zoning, parks, transportation and other recommendations remain unchanged.

Minor master plans follow the same process as master and sector plans, with community outreach, review and recommendation by the Planning Board, a public hearing, and review by the Council prior to adoption. The Council held a public hearing on the Bethesda Downtown Plan Minor Master Plan Amendment on Feb. 26 at the Bethesda Regional Services Center. The Council’s PHP Committee held meetings on March 10 and March 24 to review the plan. The full Council held a meeting on April 1 to review and take straw votes on the plan.

More information can be found on the Planning Board website.

