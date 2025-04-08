Phillips Law Welcomes Associate Attorney Alexandra Geissmann to Expand Criminal Defense and Personal Injury Services

Alexandra M. Geissmann - Associate Attorney, Phillips Law Sarah and Bradley Phillips, Phillips Law Co-Founders

Geissmann joins Phillips Law to strengthen its client-focused criminal defense and personal injury representation across New Orleans and Metairie.

Our clients deserve fierce advocacy and clear communication. Alexandra embodies those values.” — Sarah Phillips

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law, a leading New Orleans-based law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals facing criminal charges and recovering from serious injuries, proudly announces the addition of Associate Attorney Alexandra “Alex” Geissmann to its growing legal team.A native of Slidell, Louisiana, Ms. Geissmann brings passion, precision, and a deep commitment to client advocacy. Her experience spans both criminal law with a sharp focus on achieving favorable outcomes for clients facing challenging circumstances. At Phillips Law, she will concentrate on criminal defense and DWI defense throughout the New Orleans metro area.“We’re excited to welcome Alexandra to the firm,” said Bradley Phillips, co-founder of Phillips Law. “Her attention to detail and client-first approach aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver aggressive, compassionate legal representation. She brings valuable courtroom experience and a fresh perspective to our defense strategies.”Ms. Geissmann earned her Juris Doctor from LSU Law School. Before joining Phillips Law, she honed her legal skills as a prosecutor for over 4 years at the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.A Continued Commitment to Criminal Defense in New OrleansWith the addition of Ms. Geissmann, Phillips Law strengthens its reputation as a powerhouse in New Orleans criminal defense . Whether clients are facing misdemeanor charges, drug offenses, violent crimes, or need strong representation for DWI charges , the firm remains committed to protecting constitutional rights at every stage of the legal process.“Our clients deserve fierce advocacy and clear communication. Alexandra embodies those values,” added Sarah Phillips, co-founder of Phillips Law. “Her work ethic and knowledge of criminal law in Louisiana make her an incredible asset for those facing serious allegations.”About Phillips LawPhillips Law is a trusted legal advocate for individuals across the Greater New Orleans area. The firm’s experienced attorneys focus on criminal defense, DWI defense, and personal injury representation. With a client-centered approach and a track record of successful case outcomes, Phillips Law remains committed to fighting for justice—one case at a time.For more information about Phillips Law or to schedule a consultation, visit: https://nolacriminaldefense.com

