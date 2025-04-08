NEBRASKA, April 8 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Joins Republican Governors Thanking President Trump for Supporting the U.S. Senate Budget Reconciliation Package

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has joined 21 other Republican governors in thanking President Trump for his support of the U.S. Senate’s amendment to the House Budget Resolution. In a letter issued today, the group stated their appreciation to the President, saying in part:

“We, like you, understand that more must be done to fully implement the agenda for which millions of Americans voted to see realized. In particular, Congress must deliver to your desk a reconciliation bill that reinforces your executive actions and codifies in permanent law policies to secure the border, unleash American energy, restore military supremacy, fight wasteful spending, prevent a debilitating tax hike on working class Americans, and prevent a debt default.”

The budget resolution is up for final consideration by the House this week.

In addition to Gov. Pillen, signatories on the letter include: Gov. Kay Ivey (AL), Gov. Mike Dunleavy (AK), Gov. Sarah Sanders (AR), Gov. Brian Kemp (GA), Gov. Brad Little (ID), Gov. Mike Braun (IN), Gov. Kim Reynolds (IA), Gov. Jeff Landry (LA), Gov. Tate Reeves (MS), Gov. Mike Kehoe (MO), Gov. Greg Gianforte (MT), Gov. Kelly Armstrong (ND), Gov. Kevin Stitt (OK), Gov. Henry Dargan McMaster (SC), Gov. Larry Rhoden (SD), Gov. Bill Lee (TN), Gov. Greg Abbott (TX), Gov. Spencer Cox (UT), Gov. Glenn Youngkin (VA), Gov. Patrick Morrisey (WV), and Gov. Mark Gordon (WY).

