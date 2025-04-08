Fertility Institute of San Diego is First Fertility Clinic in San Diego to Offer AI Driven EmbryoScope™ for IVF Success

EmbryoScope™ | FISD

Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh introduces San Diego, CA first EmbryoScope™, AI-driven time-lapse imaging to optimize embryo selection and enhance the IVF process.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the leadership of double board-certified Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, is revolutionizing fertility care by introducing the region’s first EmbryoScope™. This cutting-edge incubator uses AI-driven time-lapse imaging to optimize embryo selection and enhance IVF success rates. This high-resolution camera system allows for continuous, non-invasive observation of embryo development, representing a major innovation in the field of assisted reproductive technology. By eliminating the need for manual embryo handling, the EmbryoScope™ maintains a stable, gas-controlled environment that supports embryo viability and development.

Advancing Embryo Monitoring Through Innovation

Potential Benefits for IVF Patients:

• Improved Embryo Selection Tools – Continuous monitoring offers embryologists more data to assess embryo development, potentially aiding in the selection of the best embryos for transfer.

• Non-Invasive, AI-Supported Imaging – Real-time, automated tracking enables embryo observation without disrupting incubation.

• Enhanced Transparency for Patients – Time-lapse videos allow patients to better understand the development process, fostering a deeper connection to their treatment experience.

“In an effort to improve embryo selection and support our patients’ IVF outcomes, we’ve incorporated the EmbryoScope™ into our lab to allow for a more advanced, evidence-based approach to embryo assessment,” said Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, founder and medical director of the Fertility Institute of San Diego. “While no technology guarantees pregnancy, innovations like this help us better understand early embryo development in real-time.”

Fully Trained Team and Integration of AI Technology

The EmbryoScope™ system has been fully integrated into FISD’s laboratory practices. All embryologists at the clinic are fully trained and proficient in utilizing this advanced system to its full potential. Their expertise ensures seamless operation and thorough embryo assessment. AI-driven analysis helps embryologists make data-informed decisions, increasing the chances of selecting the highest-quality embryo for implantation.

Our Embryologists prefer the EmbryoScope™ because:

• AI-Assisted Embryo Evaluation – Embryologists utilize software algorithms to support scoring and ranking embryos based on developmental patterns.

• Time-Lapse Image Review – High-resolution imaging supports detailed assessment of cell division and morphology.

• Consistent Laboratory Protocols – The system supports a more uniform environment for embryo development, aligning with best practices in embryology.

Contributing to the Advancement of Fertility Care in San Diego

With the introduction of the EmbryoScope™, Fertility Institute of San Diego continues to demonstrate its commitment to evidence-informed practices and patient-centered care. The clinic remains focused on integrating technologies that improves clinical insight and provide new opportunities for families on their fertility journeys.

This development underscores a broader shift toward precision medicine in reproductive health, where emerging tools like the EmbryoScope™ offer clinicians more data to personalize patient care.

By integrating the EmbryoScope™, FISD is empowering patients with greater transparency and confidence in their fertility journey. Those interested in learning more about this breakthrough technology can schedule a consultation with Dr. Hosseinzadeh and her team at the Fertility Institute of San Diego.

About Fertility Institute of San Diego

Founded by Dr. Minoos Hosseinzadeh, the Fertility Institute of San Diego is a boutique fertility clinic offering compassionate, comprehensive care including IVF, egg donation, surrogacy, fertility preservation, and reproductive surgery. The clinic is known for its individualized approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of fertility advancements.

