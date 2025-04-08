Positive Energy Campaign Puts a Newsroom On the Energy Conversation

Positive Energy Campaign Logo

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Say goodbye to dry energy debates and hello to the Positive Energy campaign—ComebackTV Presents Production Company has collaborated with energy insiders on a bold new movement that’s flipping the script on how we talk about energy. By teaming up seasoned broadcast journalists with industry professionals, the campaign brings powerful, real-world stories to the forefront—stories that show how energy touches our lives, our communities, and our future.Forget the jargon and politics—the Positive Energy Campaign unpacks trending headlines in a way that connects with the general consumer. We talk about energy the way people experience it, using relatable visuals and thought-provoking facts. It’s a 360-degree view of the energy world, built to spark conversation, curiosity, and action.The campaign officially launched in Houston on March 13, 2025, with a high-energy launch event that brought together industry leaders, creators, and everyday change-makers—all united by one thing: a personal stake in the future of energy.In just its first month, the Positive Energy Campaign generated over 790,000 brand impressions across digital and social platforms—showing a clear appetite for fresh, honest, and human-centered stories about energy.What is the Positive Energy Campaign? The Positive Energy Campaign is a multimedia storytelling initiative that dives into the most complex energy topics—climate, oil & gas, renewables, the grid, innovation—and makes them accessible and engaging for everyday people.🎥 New videos drop daily, breaking down the headlines and diving into hot-button energy issues like climate, oil & gas, renewables, affordability, and national security. The goal? To make energy conversations accessible and relatable enough to start at the dinner table.This isn’t your typical industry playbook. It’s bold, visual, human-first storytelling with the goal of bridging the gap between expertise and everyday impact. From the plastic tools used in IVF to the impact of energy policy on grocery bills, the Positive Energy Campaign connects the dots—giving people the context and clarity to ask big questions and join the conversation. The campaign is shared on: [YouTube] Join the conversation. Energy Matters. The future depends on it.Media Contact: Shauna Sandage, COO at CTP

