Atlas Renewable Energy & Colbun Sign Key PPA for Battery Storage Project, Supporting a Responsible Energy Transition

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy , an international leader in renewable energy solutions, and Colbun S.A. , a major Andean energy provider, have signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for an innovative battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Chile’s Antofagasta region. The project will provide Colbun with an estimated 335 GWh/year - enough energy to power 140,000 homes. This will allow Colbun to supply its customers with renewable energy during periods of peak demand.Located in Maria Elena in Chile’s Antofagasta region, the standalone BESS project will use independent, autonomous batteries to store excess electrical energy generated by the system. It will have an installed capacity of 230 MW and a storage capacity of 920 MWh per day, meaning it is capable of storing four hours of energy generation. This electricity can then be injected into the national electrical system. The project is expected to enter commercial operation in 2027.“This contract represents another important step forward for battery storage in the region,” stated Carlos Barrera, co-founder and CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy. “BESS projects are key enablers to resolving one of the biggest challenges for the leading renewables technologies - intermittency. Storing the surplus generated and releasing it during peak demand periods optimizes the use of renewable energy and helps support the energy grid’s stability and efficiency. We are very proud of this agreement with Colbun, and we are excited to continue supporting a responsible energy transition while strengthening the region’s power grid through this and similar projects.”“To carry out a responsible energy transition, Chile needs systems that address the intermittency of renewable energy,” emphasized Jose Ignacio Escobar, CEO of Colbun. “The agreement we signed today is an important step in that direction, joining Colbun’s other battery projects and hydroelectric reservoirs, which have historically played an important role in energy storage systems.”The agreement between Colbun and Atlas Renewable Energy, two key players in the region’s energy generation system, will significantly contribute to the efficiency of Chile’s electrical grid, supporting a responsible and efficient energy transition.ABOUT ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGYAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with an asset base of more than 8.4 GW, of which 2.5 GW are in advanced development stages ready to be contracted, and about 3.6 GW are operational. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects since early 2017. The company has an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, and it has the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in Latin America.The company’s strategy is focused on helping large companies make the energy transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale projects and its deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.For more details, please visit: www.AtlasRenewableEnergy.com ABOUT COLBUN S.A.Colbun S.A. is a company with 38 years of experience in energy sales and generation. It has a portfolio of over 350 industrial and corporate clients, nearly 1,300 employees, and an installed capacity of more than 5,000 MW across 29 plants in Chile and Peru. As part of its growth strategy, the company is driving a strong portfolio of solar and wind renewable energy projects, as well as green hydrogen and water treatment initiatives. It is also a relevant player in the energy solutions market through Colbun Soluciones, which offers clients solar plants, energy management systems, and electromobility infrastructure, among other services.______________________________________________________________________For more information:Francisca Silva, Colbun Communications (fsilvab@colbun.cl)Natalia Phillips, Atlas Renewable Energy Communications (nphillips@atlasren.com)

