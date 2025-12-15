Proteção honors Atlas Renewable Energy for excellence in H&S and preventive culture

Atlas Renewable Energy Atlas received the Proteção Silver Award for its innovative "Blind Spots" training, part of its Safety School program.

Safety School drives a preventive culture, strengthens risk awareness, and develops leadership across all operational levels.

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leader in renewable energy solutions, received the Silver Award in the Training and Communication in Occupational Health and Safety category for its case “Blind Spots: An Experience from Another’s Perspective.” This recognition, one of the most respected in Brazil, highlights the company’s commitment to innovative, human-centered safety practices.The distinction reflects the impact of Atlas’ “Blind Spots” training, an experiential program designed to increase awareness of critical risks involving heavy machinery and workers in the field.The initiative forms part of Atlas’ Safety School program launched in 2022 to strengthen preventive culture across its projects, yet, the award specifically acknowledges the effectiveness and results of the Blind Spots training, reaffirming the company’s people-focused and results-driven approach to H&S management.This approach aligns with Atlas’ vision of excellence in execution, supported by advanced training programs, a strong preventive culture, and cross-functional governance. Across every stage of the project lifecycle, the company applies uniform procedures, global standards, and consistent oversight to ensure quality, coherence, and safety in all markets where it operates.Atlas’ commitment to safety is evident not only in the scale of its H&S operations but also in the rigor of its processes. The company maintains a global team of 120 H&S professionals, including 88 dedicated exclusively to Brazil. Between 2023 and 2024, Atlas delivered more than 94,000 hours of training in critical areas such as emergency response, safety leadership, and compliance with corporate standards.The results achieved during this period illustrate meaningful progress in the organization’s safety performance and operational maturity. Atlas recorded a 57% reduction in its recordable event rate (including medical treatment, restricted work, lost-time incidents, and fatalities). The company also achieved a 78% reduction in its lost-time incident rate and an 89% reduction in its severity rate.In solar projects, which are typically executed within short timelines and rely heavily on local labor, rapidly establishing a preventive safety culture is essential, and the absence of a strong early foundation can increase the likelihood of incidents. For this reason, Safety School, together with initiatives such as Blind Spots, has strengthened the preventive culture from the very beginning, applying modern methodologies and a people-driven approach to accelerate the implementation of safe practices in the field, both within and outside Atlas’ operations, since several contracted companies have also adopted the training as a mandatory part of their activities.Although this recognition stems from initiatives developed in Brazil, Atlas has established a global health and safety standard that applies across all its projects. This consistency, aligned with its ISO 45001–based H&S Management System, ensures that proven practices and tools from one region enhance the preventive culture, consolidate safe behaviors, and elevate the operational maturity of teams and contractors across every geography where the company operates.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with an asset base exceeding 8.4 GW. Since 2017, the company has specialized in developing, financing, building, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects.With a presence in Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with deep knowledge of the global energy market and a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. Its strategy is focused on accompanying large companies in their transition to clean energy, ensuring reliable, innovative solutions with a positive impact on the communities where it operates.More information at: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.