MADD Central Florida Gala at SeaWorld Raises Critical Funds to Support Victims and Prevent Impaired Driving

MADD Central FL aligned with community partner, Weinstein Legal Team, to raise funds for MADD’s victim services.

Supporting MADD's mission is deeply personal for us, and seeing my wife Lauren honored in this way reminds us that even in the face of tragedy, advocacy can become a powerful force for change.” — Travis Stulz, Managing Partner, Weinstein Legal Team

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 29th, the Central Florida community gathered for a powerful and unforgettable evening at the MADD Central Florida Gala, hosted at SeaWorld Orlando and sponsored in part by local personal injury firm, Weinstein Legal Team . The event brought together survivors, advocates, community leaders, and supporters in a unique setting that paired heartwarming entertainment with a life-saving mission.Guests enjoyed special appearances by SeaWorld’s Animal Ambassadors, live event painting, a silent auction, and casino-style games, all while raising awareness and vital funds to support victims of impaired driving crashes. The evening also featured moving testimonials from individuals impacted by DUI tragedies, reminding attendees of the very real and devastating toll impaired driving continues to take on our communities.This year’s Gala was made possible by the support of generous community partners, including Platinum Sponsor, Weinstein Legal Team, led by Orlando Partner, Travis Stulz. His wife, Lauren Robertson, served as the evening’s keynote speaker, sharing her deeply personal story of losing her sister due to a drunk and impaired driver. Her emotional and courageous remarks served as a powerful reminder of the ripple effects these preventable tragedies have on families and communities."At Weinstein Legal Team, we stand beside victims and families whose lives have been forever changed by impaired driving. Supporting MADD's mission is deeply personal for us, and seeing my wife Lauren honored in this way reminds us that even in the face of tragedy, advocacy can become a powerful force for change." Travis Stulz, Managing Partner, Weinstein Legal TeamIn honor of her dedication and tireless advocacy, Lauren Robertson was recognized with MADD’s 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award, a tribute to her unwavering commitment to raising awareness and helping others heal.“Someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every 78 seconds, but with your ongoing support, we can and will do better,” said Kristi McElroy, Area Executive Director for MADD Central Florida. “Thanks to our incredible community partners like Weinstein Legal Team and voices like Lauren’s, we are making meaningful progress toward safer roads and brighter futures.”Proceeds from the Gala directly benefit MADD’s free 24/7 victim services, which include:- Emotional support for victims and their loved ones- Assistance with crime victim compensation- Guidance through criminal and civil justice processes- Court accompaniment- Help with crafting victim impact statements- Connections to peer support and survivor communities- Referrals to additional resourcesMedia Contact for Weinstein Legal Team:Kristen Noffsinger - SVP, Kreps PR & Marketing954-464-7388knoffsinger@krepspr.comMedia Contact for MADD Central Florida:Kristi McElroy – Area Executive Director MADD Central Florida407-831-6233 ext.7266Kristi.McElroy@madd.org###About Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)Founded in 1980, the mission statement of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is to end drunk and drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking and other drug use. With the continued support of donors, sponsors, and community partners, MADD remains at the forefront of the fight to create a future of “Impaired Driving Ends Here.” To learn more or support the mission, visit https://madd.org About Weinstein Legal TeamWeinstein Legal Team, is a personal injury, criminal defense, and property damage law firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Orlando. Through their website and overall mission aptly named, The Law of We, Weinstein Legal Team shares resources and education that empower members of their community with practical knowledge and accessible sources of guidance to help people avoid legal missteps or preventable liabilities.

