Convoso Named a G2 Grid® Leader in Auto Dialer Software for Outbound Call Centers

Convoso is a G2 Grid® Leader

Convoso's Spring 2025 recognition based on outstanding customer satisfaction and strong market presence in G2’s latest report.

We're honored to be recognized as a G2 Grid Leader. This achievement is especially meaningful because it’s based on the feedback of the people who matter most - our users.” — Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , a leading provider of outbound call center solutions for revenue-generating teams, today announced its recognition as a Leader on G2’s Spring 2025 GridReport for Auto Dialer Software This prestigious placement highlights Convoso's strong market presence and exceptional customer satisfaction ratings, based on verified reviews from real users on the G2 platform. Products in the Leader quadrant are highly rated by customers and demonstrate substantial market influence."We're honored to be recognized as a G2 Grid Leader for Spring 2025," said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. "This achievement is especially meaningful because it’s based on the feedback of the people who matter most - our users. And it reflects the dedication of our team to deliver innovative solutions that drive real results for our customers."Convoso's cloud-based platform powers efficient and scalable outbound calling operations, helping contact centers increase productivity, connect with more prospects, and increase profitability. Customers praised Convoso for its powerful dialer technology , robust compliance tools, deep reporting capabilities, and exceptional customer support.Key highlights from user reviews include:"Convoso has transformed our outbound strategy and boosted our contact rates beyond expectations.""Their customer success team is top-notch and truly invested in our growth.""Compliance features give us peace of mind as regulations evolve."G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, where millions of users each year rely on peer reviews to make smarter software decisions. Convoso’s placement in the Leader quadrant validates its reputation as a top solution for contact centers focused on revenue generation.About ConvosoConvoso is a leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.

