Supreme Court Marks 100 Years in ‘New’ Capitol Courtroom

This April marks a century since the Nebraska Supreme Court first held arguments in its “gilded quarters” within the new Nebraska State Capitol. On April 20, 1925, just a few years after construction on the Capitol began, the state's highest court convened in the new courtroom—a moment documented by the Fremont Tribune on the same day.

The event signified a major milestone in Nebraska’s judicial history. The Capitol, designed by architect Bertram Goodhue, was still under construction and would be completed in 1932.

As the 100-year anniversary approaches, court officials are reflecting on the history and legacy of the courtroom. Special events and public presentations continue to be highlighted within the chambers.