Nebraska Judicial Branch Initiatives Spotlighted in Domestic Violence Awareness Series

Programs from the Nebraska Judicial Branch were recently featured in 10/11 News’ Digging Deeper into Domestic Violence series. The two-week investigative report explored the challenges of domestic violence and spotlighted solutions in Nebraska and beyond.

One early segment focused on probation’s work with individuals convicted of domestic violence and aimed at preventing reoffending. Probation’s Domestic Violence Specialist, Mike Nehe, was interviewed about the specialized strategies used to supervise probationers with histories of violence.

A central focus of the series was Lancaster County’s Safe and Healthy Families Court—the state’s first domestic violence-centered child welfare problem-solving court. Established by Separate Juvenile Court Judge Elise White and managed by Problem-Solving Court Coordinator Taileigh Sorensen, the court uses a domestic violence-informed approach to enhance child safety in welfare cases.

In addition to Judicial Branch initiatives, the series highlighted community resources for survivors. Organizations like the Friendship Home and Voices of Hope were recognized for providing crisis services, emergency shelter, advocacy, and transitional housing.

Watch stories featuring Judicial Branch programming: