Commemorating Three Decades of ERA Environmental Software Solutions

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was Thursday, April 27th, 1995, when Sarah Sajedi and Gary Vegh officially cofounded ERA Environmental Consulting, Inc. (now branded as ERA Environmental Software Solutions). What began as a bold idea 30 years ago has since steadily grown into one of North America’s most respected EHS software providers, whose web-based, multi-modular solution for environmental and H&S compliance is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and SMEs alike.

The first version of the software was built in North Carolina alongside NCSU’s School of Engineering. There being no widespread Internet access at the time, it consisted of a desktop application called REGMET (for Regulatory Material Emissions Tracking) that generated Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP) emissions reports locally. Companies in the wood furniture, kitchen cabinet, and wood building industries were its primary users.

After an initial period of success, Sarah and Gary decided to move the company to Montreal, the home of their alma mater (Concordia University). They raised $5 million for the construction of new offices and a server room that allowed them to provide their own hosting services, shortly after which they migrated the desktop application to a more accessible web-based software, becoming pioneers in the use of VB.NET in the process. This foundation in place, ERA began to offer Health and Safety compliance assistance, starting with Incidents Management, and to build its Master Chemical List (MCL), which supports its regulatory-driven modules, such as SDS Management and SDS Authoring. It was also around this time that the company acquired the first of many automotive clients: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada.

The following years would see ERA undergo various changes to its services. Among the most impactful were the adoption of a third-party, cloud-hosted, never-versioned, multitenant Software as a Service (SaaS) model and the release of the dynamic platform for process management. These two developments, undertaken in the first half of the 2010s, opened the door to bigger and more specialized modules. While ERA had a solid foundation in environmental management and reporting, the new infrastructure led to the inception of the Tanks emissions tracking, Sustainability, and Compliance modules (to name a few), as well as closer business ties with industry leaders and consultants, culminating in two ERA-hosted Ingenuity at Work conferences (held in Montreal).

A vital component of ERA’s track record of innovation is its commitment to research and development. For example, the company’s partnership with Concordia University (and, more recently, with the University of Waterloo) is now entering its seventh year and has given rise to four AI-driven projects that expand the frontiers of regression testing, unit testing, anomaly detection, and performance regression identification at the industrial level. ERA is utilizing these innovations in artificial intelligence to better serve its clients. Both Sarah and Gary are also actively involved in advancing the electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion battery industries in Quebec through their PhD research, which includes the pursuit of a sustainable NMC cathode supply chain in North America.

Presently, ERA has grown into an ERP software that handles all kinds of regulatory reporting, including TRI, NPRI, Tier II, NEI, Biennial Hazardous Waste, and OSHA reports. Its clients range from Fortune 100 companies to small and medium businesses that benefit from ERA’s fair pricing strategy, made possible by ERA’s unique multitenant software architecture that keeps development costs affordable. For a full presentation of ERA’s automotive backbone and its diverse client base across 30+ industries, please read last year’s anniversary article.

As ERA enters its fourth decade, it looks forward to exciting advancements in environmental management and compliance, corporate sustainability, artificial intelligence, and circular EV and EV battery manufacturing.

ABOUT ERA

ERA Environmental Software Solutions develops web-based EH&S management software for small, medium, and large manufacturers needing to comply with governmental regulations, monitor their environmental outputs, author and manage Safety Data Sheets, and standardize their Health and Safety procedures to guarantee compliance.

Learn more about ERA’s software offering at https://www.era-ehs.com/.

