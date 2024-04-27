ERA Celebrates 29 Years as a Leading EHS Provider for the Automotive Industry

Celebrating ERA's 29th Anniversary Click the image for an overview of ERA's fully sustainable multi-tenant EHS Software

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception in 1995, ERA Environmental Management Solutions has grown into the environmental management standard for big and small companies alike, predominantly in the automotive industry. Today, ERA commemorates its 29th year as one of North America’s most in-demand providers of EHS software, consulting, and compliance assistance, a reputation it owes to a company culture that prioritizes personal connection and scientific expertise.

Cofounders Sarah Sajedi and Gary Vegh started ERA as a small consulting firm working primarily with the wood furniture industry. They quickly foresaw the need for an environmental management system that accounted for and reported a manufacturer’s environmental footprint and evaluated it against its industry’s compliance requirements. With this goal in mind, they turned ERA into the very first (and possibly the only) fully multi-tenant EHS software developer on the market, gradually building the web-based, multi-modular solution available to EHS professionals today.

ERA now works with manufacturers of all sizes and from every industry. Some of its more distinguished clients are Fortune 100 companies, such as General Motors and Lockheed Martin, and Fortune 500 companies, including the Masco Corporation, Oshkosh, Quanta Services, PPG Coatings, Sherwin Williams, and Univar Solutions.

Most notably, ERA services 87% of the automotive industry in North America, not to mention several Global Fortune 500 companies—Honda, BMW, Stellantis, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo, among others.

In addition to its automotive backbone, ERA’s clientele consists of a vast array of businesses from diverse industries. They operate in the trucks and specialty vehicles industry, like Yamaha, Morgan Trucks, LEER Group, Masterack, and FederalEagle, the aerospace industry, including HAECO, Joby, Learjet, and MHI, the chemicals industry, such as the Mitsubishi Chemical Group, DAP Products, and ChampionX, the metals industry, which encompasses Hydro Extrusions, Standard Steel, and Tenaris, and, as always, the furniture industry, including La-Z-Boy, Vaughan-Bassett, Ethan Allen, MasterBrand Cabinets, and the Cabinetworks Group.

Other noteworthy global clients that feature in ERA’s roster include Celeros, the Elliot Group, GCP Applied Technologies, Sophos, SPX Flow, and Vigor Industrial.

ERA attributes its position in the EHS software market to its commitment to advanced multi-tenant software design, hands-on technical support, and an emphasis on genuine human connection. The company has always offered its clients personalized support, bringing its regulatory experts together with executives and EHS managers for immediate problem resolution.

In the words of co-CEO and CTO Sarah Sajedi: “Everyone’s on tech support. Our clients, big and small, know our scientists by name, and we know each member of their team closely”.

Clients often cite ERA’s knowledge about environmental regulations and compliance best practices as the foundation of their close working relationships. They trust ERA’s scientists, who are experts in their fields, to conduct regulatory research, Safety Data Sheet (SDS) authoring, and chemical checks for them. Their Health and Safety software is similarly designed to free up valuable management and strategic planning time, expediting inspections, facilitating incident response and prevention, tracking training progress, and assisting with other compliance processes.

This emphasis on longstanding communication grounded in scientific expertise has led to long-lasting industry partnerships. “ERA really has grown thanks to the loyalty and word of mouth of our clients”, added Gary Vegh, ERA’s co-CEO and Senior Toxicologist.

A leader in its field, ERA has recently earned the title of Canada’s Sustainable SME of the Year (2023) by the CanadianSME Small Business Magazine, received the Gold Stevie trophy at the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Services – Technology Industries category (2023), and made MyTechMag’s list of Top 10 Automotive Solution Providers (2021).

ABOUT ERA

ERA Environmental Management Solutions develops multi-tenant web-based EH&S management software for small, medium, and large manufacturers needing to comply with governmental regulations, monitor their environmental outputs, author and manage Safety Data Sheets, and standardize their Health and Safety procedures to guarantee compliance. Companies across the automotive, aerospace, and paints and coatings industries, to name a few, rely on ERA’s all-in-one SaaS for complete coverage of their EH&S needs, from air, water, and waste emissions tracking to federal, provincial, and state reporting. ERA boasts Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients while also offering a fair pricing strategy and modular design that have allowed the company to become the market leader for small and medium businesses.

