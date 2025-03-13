EHS Software Provider ERA Environmental Obtains SOC 2, Type II Certification

As of February 2025, ERA clients benefit from the absolute highest standards of data security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERA Environmental Software Solutions, a leading provider of environmental management, health and safety, sustainability, and Safety Data Sheet authoring software, has recently upgraded its security credentials to a SOC 2, Type II certification (an improvement from its existing SOC 2, Type II status).

The Systems and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 compliance framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, is considered by many to be the gold standard for data protection. Auditors refer to it when evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of a company’s security protocols for sensitive data stored in the cloud.

This was the framework Audit Peak followed when auditing ERA’s EHS platform and its security controls, as implemented from November 1st, 2023 to October 31st, 2024, for all SOC 2 trust services criteria. ERA passed the audit comfortably, earning the “Unqualified” mark (an industry term meaning the company met all SOC 2 standards without any stipulations or required improvements) both for its own controls and complementary controls from subservice organizations for data center and cloud hosting services.

Among the many security protocols that earned ERA its Type II certification are a 99.6% uptime, strict data encryption and retention policies, controlled access to the production environment via Entra ID MFA tokens, Sentinel One anti-virus technology deployed on all environments, and annual evidence-based penetration testing (conducted by BreachLock). These protocols not only safeguard sensitive data against exposure and breaches, but also reflect ERA’s commitment to providing the most reliable software in the EHS market without transferring server or additional licensing costs to clients—keeping it affordable for large enterprises and SMEs alike.

A few other security features influencing ERA’s audit score include:

✅ A multi-tenant system that grants each client a secure, dedicated database while expediting the debugging process and keeping development costs relatively low

✅ Data redundancies in four distinct data centers, powered by Microsoft Azure

✅ Regular Veracode static and dynamic analyses for the identification and remediation of vulnerabilities

✅ Single Sign-On (SSO) and two-factor authentication (2FA) across ERA employee and ERA client devices

ERA will hereafter subject their systems, local machines, and software environments to regular monitoring from Drata (a third-party platform) and an official audit once a year to ensure the implemented measures adhere to the strictest SOC 2 standards.

A full copy of ERA’s certification report is available upon request on their website.

###

ABOUT ERA

ERA Environmental Software Solutions develops web-based EH&S management software for small, medium, and large manufacturers needing to comply with governmental regulations, monitor their environmental outputs, author and manage Safety Data Sheets, and standardize their Health and Safety procedures to guarantee compliance. Companies across the automotive, aerospace, and paints and coatings industries, to name a few, rely on ERA’s all-in-one SaaS for complete coverage of their EH&S needs, from air, water, and waste emissions tracking to federal, provincial, and state reporting. ERA boasts Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients while also offering a fair pricing strategy and modular design that have allowed the company to become the market leader for small and medium businesses.

Learn more about ERA’s software offering at https://www.era-ehs.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.