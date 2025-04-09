Sunoco and Sheeva.AI Partner to Transform Fuel Payments Across North America with In-Car SheevaConnect™ Platform
The partnership brings location-based vehicle payment technology to 5,700+ Sunoco stations, enhancing customer experience through seamless, secure transactions
Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)
Partnering with...Sunoco allows us to bring this technology to millions of drivers across North America. We're revolutionizing the entire customer journey at these gas stations.”TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) and Sheeva.AI today announced a strategic partnership to enable the in-car SheevaConnect™ platform across Sunoco's network of more than 5,700 retail fuel outlets throughout North America.
— Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI
This collaboration marks a significant advancement in connected vehicle services and mobile payments in the fuel retail industry.
The SheevaConnect™ platform uses patented precise geolocation technology to enable drivers to pay for fuel and access services directly via one touch of their vehicle’s infotainment screen without requiring any additional apps, QR codes or any extra hardware installed at fuel stations.
The technology identifies the exact pump position and automates the authorization and payment process, creating a frictionless experience for consumers.
"Our platform was designed to simplify and transform the way drivers interact with services like fueling while hitting the road," said Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO and Founder of Sheeva.AI. "Partnering with a leading energy network like Sunoco allows us to bring this technology to millions of drivers across North America.”
This expansion follows Sheeva.AI's successful deployment in India, where the company has partnered with Stellantis to enable fueling in Citroën C3 and Basalt vehicles. The company continues to add new services like EV charging, car washes, parking and tolls, and has mapped over 3 million service points around the world.
With this partnership, Klochikhin said it goes beyond just streamlining the fueling process. “We're revolutionizing the entire customer journey at these gas stations,” he said.
This seamless payments and rewards program will be available to thousands of drivers at Sunoco stations this summer. Sheeva.AI works with several automotive partners to have this technology implemented and available in over a million vehicles by the end of 2025.
For more information about SheevaConnect™ platform or to arrange for a demo of the technology, please visit: https://www.sheeva.ai/book-a-demo.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session. Learn more at https://www.sheeva.ai/
About Sunoco LP
Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).
