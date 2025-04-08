WDVA Transitional Housing Program (THP) Achieves Remarkable Success in Veterans Housing and Support Programs

Olympia, WA – The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Transitional Housing Program (THP) continues to surpass expectations, achieving outstanding results in its mission to help Veterans transition to permanent housing. Since Oct. 2024 (Federal Fiscal Year Quarter 1&2), THP has already housed 63 Veterans, and across all programs, negative exits remain impressively low at just 6.7%.

With the ambitious goal of placing 80 Veterans in permanent housing by Oct. 2024, the program has demonstrated extraordinary commitment, having already placed 133 Veterans in permanent housing between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024. These achievements highlight WDVA THP's effectiveness in addressing our Veterans' critical housing needs.

Exceeding Expectations with Housing Placement

The average target metric for permanently housed Veterans across the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) programs is 63%. THP met this goal and exceeded it, achieving an impressive 69% success rate in placing Veterans in permanent housing. This success highlights the dedication of THP staff and their tailored approach to addressing the unique needs of each Veteran, ensuring that they have the support and resources necessary for long-term success.

Reducing Negative Exits

Negative exits, which occur when Veterans are discharged from housing programs without achieving stable housing, are a common challenge across many programs. The VA’s target metric for negative exits is 20%. However, THP kept negative exits significantly lower, at just 11% across all programs. This is a testament to the comprehensive services provided by THP, ensuring Veterans are not only placed in housing but are also equipped with the skills and support they need to thrive.

Capital Improvements to Enhance Veteran Housing

In addition to successfully placing Veterans in permanent housing, THP significantly upgraded its housing facilities. Both the THP Orting and Building 10 Port Orchard locations underwent simultaneous capital improvement projects to further enhance Veterans' living conditions. Building 10’s remodel created 48 private single rooms from doubles, adding private showers and bathrooms to improve Veterans’ comfort and privacy. Similarly, 50 rooms at Roosevelt Barracks received private showers and bathrooms, ensuring that the Veterans in these facilities have access to a higher standard of living.

New Medical Recuperative Care Program

WDVA THP introduced a new Medical Recuperative Care Program at Building 10, designed to serve medically fragile Veterans transitioning out of Seattle VA. This 5-bed program offers respite care for Veterans who need time to recover and stabilize before moving into permanent housing. The addition of this program shows THP’s commitment to providing holistic care that addresses not only the housing needs of Veterans but also their physical and emotional health.

Expanding Support Services and Community Engagement

THP hired six new staff members to further support Veterans, including a newly created registered nurse (RN) position. These staffing additions enhance the program’s ability to provide specialized care and support to Veterans in need.

In addition, THP received support from other organizations. A $20,000 grant from Path with Art has enabled THP to offer creative art opportunities for Veterans, helping them build confidence and self-expression. THP has also partnered with the Tacoma Vet Center and VA staff member Tanya Rosales to hold a “Breakfast with Vets” resource fair in Orting, with plans to expand the event to Building 10 in 2025. These efforts create vital connections between Veterans and the resources they need to thrive in the community.

Enriching Veteran Lives Through Recreational and Therapeutic Programs

THP has expanded its recreational and therapeutic offerings for Veterans. In Orting, Veterans can participate in a ten-week guitar lesson program through a partnership with Guitars for Vets. Upon completion of the course, each Veteran receives their own guitar, enabling them to continue their musical journey. Additionally, THP has partnered with EGALA Equine Therapy to provide local Veterans with the opportunity to engage in equine therapy in Graham. This partnership aims to support Veterans in healing emotionally and mentally through interaction with horses, offering a unique approach to addressing trauma and improving overall well-being.

At THP's Port Orchard location, VFW Combat Veterans Chaplain Mike Carroll leads a weekly Bible study, fostering spiritual growth and connection among Veterans. Additionally, the Asset Building Coalition of Kitsap County provides bi-weekly financial classes to empower enrolled Veterans with essential money management skills. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings, facilitated by a Veteran or peer support staff, offer a safe space for emotional support and recovery. Together, these programs holistically support the spiritual, financial, and emotional well-being of Veterans.

Looking Ahead

With its continued success and upcoming plans for 2025, WDVA THP will continue to be a model of success in Veteran housing and care. The program’s ability to place Veterans in permanent housing, reduce negative exits, provide critical medical and therapeutic services, and engage Veterans in meaningful community-building activities demonstrates its comprehensive approach to serving those who have served our country. As WDVA THP continues to grow and expand, the future looks bright for Veterans seeking stability and support in their transition to permanent housing.

Veteran Success Stories

Riley James, U.S. Marine Veteran

Riley James exemplifies the success that the Transitional Housing Program (THP) can help Veterans achieve. Upon entering the program, Riley dedicated himself to making the most of the resources available and set his sights on employment. Within two months, he applied for a position in the kitchen at the Washington Veterans Home as a dishwasher. His dedication and hard work paid off, as he advanced to the role of Procurement Specialist, where he now ensures that staff and residents have the essential resources, supplies, and items they need. Riley completed the program in just seven months and recently celebrated a milestone by moving into his own apartment.

Riley shares, “The THP provides structure to allow you to plan your life. It is a safe, judgment-free place, and many of the staff are Veterans. They do everything they can to push you toward success, but you have to be willing to take those steps too. Thanks to the THP, I have a job I love. None of it would have been possible without the program.”

Ryan Franz, U.S. Marine Veteran

Ryan Franz’s story is a powerful testament to resilience and recovery. After struggling with drug addiction and homelessness for an extended period, Ryan made the transformative decision to enroll in the Roosevelt Barracks Transitional Housing Program (THP) in Orting. During his three-month stay, he says the program changed his life, crediting its structure, the staff, and the camaraderie of fellow Veterans for his healing process. Ryan reflects, “The THP is a program. You have to let the program work for you. I really enjoyed my time there, the staff, the other Veterans - it really healed me and saved my life.”

Today, Ryan has completed the program and continues to succeed. Reflecting on his journey, he shares a message of hope and perseverance: “Anything is possible. I struggled, and now I’m in my own home, completing my master’s and working for the Seattle Kraken as a Spotlight Operator. That’s because of the THP, WDVA, and the good people who work there. It’s a proud moment for me.”

