Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,699 in the last 365 days.

Court study claims zero-bail requirements improve public safety

The report on the Pre-Arraignment Release Protocols (PARP) found that despite increasing the number of pre-arraignment releases for non-serious and non-violent crimes, there has been a 10% reduction in new criminal activity for individuals booked into custody compared to before PARP was implemented.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Court study claims zero-bail requirements improve public safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more