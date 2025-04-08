Data Facts Announces Partnership with Cerebrum to Provide Integrated Biometric Verification Services

Data Facts Background Screening Cerebrum Verifiable Credential Technology

Data Facts, a leading provider of background screening solutions, recently partnered with Cerebrum to offer clients Verified Identity Documentation (vID).

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a leading provider of background screening solutions, recently partnered with Cerebrum to offer clients Verified Identity Documentation (vID). vID enables more accurate background screenings from the very start of the hiring process by automatically capturing and biometrically verifying identity data from government-issued IDs.

Identity theft and fraud cases have doubled over the past five years, highlighting the critical need to ensure candidates are who they claim to be. Recent guidance from government agencies, including the New York Department of Financial Services, have recommended rigorous identity verification as essential for compliance and protection against rising identity fraud.

vID directly addresses these risks by providing a quick, 2-minute scanning experience that significantly reduces manual data entry errors. Background checks processed using vID exceed 99.9% data accuracy rates, substantially reducing fraud risk. Additionally, employers using vID experience up to 30% faster completion times for background checks, streamlining hiring workflows and enabling quicker onboarding decisions.

Lisa May, Executive Vice President at Data Facts, emphasizes the strategic advantages of vID. "Proving a candidate’s identity is critical for a safe, compliant hiring process. We’re always seeking innovative ways to enhance accuracy and efficiency without compromising candidate experience. vID equips our clients with a seamless solution that simplifies screening and offers unprecedented reliability and trust."

Sebastian Mellen, Founder and CEO of Cerebrum, added, "In an era where identity fraud is increasingly sophisticated, organizations need solutions that not only meet today’s challenges but anticipate tomorrow’s risks. Our partnership with Data Facts reflects our shared commitment to providing secure, innovative tools that safeguard businesses from evolving threats, enabling confident, informed hiring decisions."

With vID technology, clients improve efficiency and reduce errors while delivering a seamless candidate experience. This reinforces trust and ensures compliance for organizations requiring secure verification processes. vID is now available as part of Data Facts' comprehensive suite of background screening solutions offered to organizations nationwide and globally. To learn more or sign up for a free demo visit https://www.datafacts.com/verified-identity-documents

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

About Cerebrum

Cerebrum builds identity and credential verification solutions focused on secure, trusted environments. Collaborating globally, Cerebrum helps communities grow with confidence, offering integration-friendly solutions prioritizing simple, clear experiences for all users. To learn more, visit www.cerebrum.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

